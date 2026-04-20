Gold, silver price today, 20 April: Check rates of 24 kt, 22 kt gold and 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

Gold, silver rates today on 20 April: Gold and silver prices dropped up to 2.5% on Monday, 20 April, after ships were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend. These developments have revived concerns about disruptions to energy supplies and added to inflation worries amid over seven weeks of conflict in the Middle East.
Furthermore, the COMEX gold rate today was down by 2% to $4,780 per ounce, erasing most of last week’s 1.7% advance. Meanwhile, the COMEX silver rate today plunged 2.5% to $78.75 per ounce during the Asian trading hours on Monday.
Gold has declined roughly 9% and silver has lost around 14% since the beginning of the US-Iran war in late February. All retail buyers should note that jewellers often include making charges, taxes, and GST, which can raise the final cost of gold.
24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹152,960/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹140,213/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹253,060/1 kg.
24 karat gold rate in Delhi — ₹152,700/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Delhi — ₹139,975/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in Delhi— ₹252,620/1 kg.
24 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad— ₹153,250/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad— ₹140,479/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in Ahmedabad— ₹253,430/1 kg.
24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru— ₹153,160/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru— ₹140,379/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru— ₹253,290/1 kg.
24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹152,840/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹140,103/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹252,760/1 kg.
24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹153,280/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹140,507/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹253,490/1 kg.
24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹153,490/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹140,699/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — ₹253,830/1 kg.
According to a Bloomberg report, US President Donald Trump said that the United States Navy fired on and seized an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel. Meanwhile, Tehran warned that ships approaching the Strait of Hormuz would be considered in breach of the ceasefire. Several vessels were compelled to turn back just hours after Iran had declared the waterway open.
The latest developments have cast doubt on the prospects of US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad. Trump indicated there was still scope for a deal, even as he reiterated threats to target Iranian power infrastructure and bridges in a post on Truth Social. Iran, however, stated there was no “clear prospect” of reaching an agreement, as per the Bloomberg report.
Due to these developments, Dow futures in the US dropped by 400 points as tensions over the US-Israel war with Iran have escalated again. More developments are awaited on how the negotiations pan out, and prices of commodities are going to reflect these developments going ahead
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