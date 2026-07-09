Gold, silver prices decline on MCX as US-Iran tensions fuel Fed rate hike expectations

Gold and silver prices declined on the MCX in the morning trade on Thursday, 9 July, as fresh tensions between the US and Iran fuelled inflation concerns and expectations of aggressive monetary tightening this year.

MCX gold August futures were 0.30% down at ₹1,43,275, while MCX silver September futures were 0.76% down at ₹2,21,749 per kg around 9:15 am.

International gold prices also declined as fresh hostilities between the US and Iran revived concerns over higher inflation and interest rate hikes in the US.

Gold is considered a hedge against inflation, but it tends to decline during times of monetary tightening because it is a non-yielding asset.

The fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran collapsed as US President Donald Trump, as per reports, declared that the memorandum of understanding to end the war with Iran was "over". This reignited fears of inflation flaring up.

Trump warned that the US bombing of Iran would increase significantly if the Islamic Republic continues to attack ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Also Read | US launches fresh spate of strikes on Iran, Iranshahr Airport hit

Crude oil benchmark Brent Crude jumped over 1% to trade near the $78 per barrel level.