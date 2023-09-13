comScore
Gold and silver prices for today: Gold price today opened at 58,550 per 10 gm on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), and went on to hit an intraday high of 58,556, and a low of 58,533. Around 9.20 a.m., MCX Gold for October 5 delivery traded 0.15 per cent lower at 58540 per 10 grams.

Silver price today opened at 71,750 per kg on MCX and went on to hit an intraday high of 71,750, and a low of 71,380. Around 9.20 a.m., MCX Gold for December 5 delivery traded 0.57 per cent lower at 71525 per kg.

Gold price on Wednesday, September 13 stood at 54990 per 10 grams for 22 carats, and 59990 per 10 grams for 24-carat.

Gold rates in India on 13 September

24K Gold Price (10 grams) on 13 September in metro cities

Bangalore- Rs59830

Chennai- Rs60160

Delhi- Rs59990

Kolkata- Rs59830

Mumbai- Rs59830

Pune- Rs59830

22 K Gold Price (10 grams) on 13 September in metro cities

Bangalore- 54840

Chennai- 55150

Delhi- 54990

Kolkata- 54840

Mumbai- 54840

Pune- 54840

However, the rates mentioned above do not include GST, and other levies.

24k gold is available in the market in the form of bars and coins. When you buy gold jewellery, the purity is usually 18-22K.

Siver rates in India on 13 September

Wednesday's silver rates, on the other hand, for 10 grams, 100 grams, and 1 kg are Rs721.85, Rs7218.50, and 72185, in that order.

13 September latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per 10 gram)

Bangalore - Rs721.85

Chennai- Rs721.85

Delhi- Rs721.85

Kolkata- Rs721.85

Mumbai- Rs721.85

Pune- Rs721.85

13 September latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per 100 gram)

Bangalore - Rs7218.50

Chennai- Rs7218.50

Delhi- Rs7218.50

Kolkata- Rs7218.50

Mumbai- Rs7218.50

Pune- Rs7218.50

13 September latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per KG)

Bangalore - 72185

Chennai- 72185

Delhi- 72185

Kolkata- 72185

Mumbai- 72185

Pune- 72185

Gold, silver rates: Reasons for price fluctuation

These price fluctuations are influenced by various factors like global gold demand, currency values across nations, and interest rates, among others.

 

 

 

Updated: 13 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST
