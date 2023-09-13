Gold and silver prices for today—September 13. Check latest rates in your city1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST
Gold and silver prices fluctuate due to factors like global demand, currency values, and interest rates
Gold and silver prices for today: Gold price today opened at ₹58,550 per 10 gm on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), and went on to hit an intraday high of 58,556, and a low of ₹58,533. Around 9.20 a.m., MCX Gold for October 5 delivery traded 0.15 per cent lower at ₹58540 per 10 grams.
