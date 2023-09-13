Gold and silver prices for today—September 13. Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices for today—September 13. Check latest rates in your city1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST
Gold and silver prices fluctuate due to factors like global demand, currency values, and interest rates
Gold and silver prices for today: Gold price today opened at ₹58,550 per 10 gm on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), and went on to hit an intraday high of 58,556, and a low of ₹58,533. Around 9.20 a.m., MCX Gold for October 5 delivery traded 0.15 per cent lower at ₹58540 per 10 grams.
Silver price today opened at ₹71,750 per kg on MCX and went on to hit an intraday high of ₹71,750, and a low of ₹71,380. Around 9.20 a.m., MCX Gold for December 5 delivery traded 0.57 per cent lower at ₹71525 per kg.
Gold price on Wednesday, September 13 stood at ₹54990 per 10 grams for 22 carats, and ₹59990 per 10 grams for 24-carat.
Bangalore- Rs59830
Chennai- Rs60160
Delhi- Rs59990
Kolkata- Rs59830
Mumbai- Rs59830
Pune- Rs59830
Bangalore- ₹54840
Chennai- ₹55150
Delhi- ₹54990
Kolkata- ₹54840
Mumbai- ₹54840
Pune- ₹54840
However, the rates mentioned above do not include GST, and other levies.
24k gold is available in the market in the form of bars and coins. When you buy gold jewellery, the purity is usually 18-22K.
Wednesday's silver rates, on the other hand, for 10 grams, 100 grams, and 1 kg are Rs721.85, Rs7218.50, and ₹72185, in that order.
Bangalore - Rs721.85
Chennai- Rs721.85
Delhi- Rs721.85
Kolkata- Rs721.85
Mumbai- Rs721.85
Pune- Rs721.85
Bangalore - Rs7218.50
Chennai- Rs7218.50
Delhi- Rs7218.50
Kolkata- Rs7218.50
Mumbai- Rs7218.50
Pune- Rs7218.50
Bangalore - ₹72185
Chennai- ₹72185
Delhi- ₹72185
Kolkata- ₹72185
Mumbai- ₹72185
Pune- ₹72185
These price fluctuations are influenced by various factors like global gold demand, currency values across nations, and interest rates, among others.