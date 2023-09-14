Gold and silver prices for today—September 14. Check latest rates in your city1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 09:41 AM IST
Gold and silver prices for today: Gold price today opened at ₹58,550 per 10 gm on MCX, and silver price opened at ₹71,160 per kg on MCX
Gold and silver prices for today: Gold price today opened at ₹58,550 per 10 gm on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), and went on to hit an intraday high of 58,557, and a low of ₹58,527. Around 9.30 a.m., MCX Gold for October 5 delivery traded 0.10 per cent lower at ₹58534 per 10 grams.
