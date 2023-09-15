Gold and silver prices for today—September 15. Check latest rates in your city1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 09:59 AM IST
Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold opens higher at ₹58,674.00; Silver opens at ₹71,750
Gold and silver prices for today: Gold price today opened slightly higher at ₹58,674.00 per 10 gm on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), and went on to hit an intraday high of 58,724, and a low of ₹58,673. Around 9.30 a.m., MCX Gold for October 5 delivery traded 0.17 per cent higher at ₹58689 per 10 grams.
