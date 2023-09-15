comScore
Gold and silver prices for today: Gold price today opened slightly higher at 58,674.00 per 10 gm on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), and went on to hit an intraday high of 58,724, and a low of 58,673. Around 9.30 a.m., MCX Gold for October 5 delivery traded 0.17 per cent higher at 58689 per 10 grams.

Silver price today opened slightly higher at 71,750 per kg on MCX and went on to hit an intraday high of 71,500, and a low of 71,260. Around 9.30 a.m., MCX Silver for December 5 delivery traded 0.72 per cent higher at 71494 per kg.

Gold price on Friday, September 15 stood at 54650 per 10 grams for 22 carats, and 59600 per 10 grams for 24-carat.

Gold rates in India on 15 September

24K Gold Price (10 grams) on 15 September in metro cities

Bangalore- Rs59450

Chennai- Rs59780

Delhi- Rs59600

Kolkata- Rs59450

Mumbai- Rs59450

Pune- Rs59450

22 K Gold Price (10 grams) on 15 September in metro cities

Bangalore- 54500

Chennai- 54800

Delhi- 54650

Kolkata- 54500

Mumbai- 54500

Pune- 54500

However, the rates mentioned above do not include GST, and other levies.

24k gold is available in the market in the form of bars and coins. When you buy gold jewellery, the purity is usually 18-22K.

Siver rates in India on 15 September

Wednesday's silver rates, on the other hand, for 10 grams, 100 grams, and 1 kg are Rs711.60, Rs7116, and 71160, in that order.

15 September latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per 10 gram)

Bangalore - Rs711.60

Chennai- Rs711.60

Delhi- Rs711.60

Kolkata- Rs711.60

Mumbai- Rs711.60

Pune- Rs711.60

15 September latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per 100 gram)

Bangalore - Rs7116

Chennai- Rs7116

Delhi- Rs7116

Kolkata- Rs7116

Mumbai- Rs7116

Pune- Rs7116

15 September latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per KG)

Bangalore - Rs71160

Chennai- Rs71160

Delhi- Rs71160

Kolkata- Rs71160

Mumbai- Rs71160

Pune- Rs71160

 

 

 

 

 

