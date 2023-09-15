Gold and silver prices for today—September 15. Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices for today: Gold price today opened slightly higher at ₹58,674.00 per 10 gm on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), and went on to hit an intraday high of 58,724, and a low of ₹58,673. Around 9.30 a.m., MCX Gold for October 5 delivery traded 0.17 per cent higher at ₹58689 per 10 grams. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Silver price today opened slightly higher at ₹71,750 per kg on MCX and went on to hit an intraday high of ₹71,500, and a low of ₹71,260. Around 9.30 a.m., MCX Silver for December 5 delivery traded 0.72 per cent higher at ₹71494 per kg.

Gold price on Friday, September 15 stood at ₹54650 per 10 grams for 22 carats, and ₹59600 per 10 grams for 24-carat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold rates in India on 15 September 24K Gold Price (10 grams) on 15 September in metro cities

Bangalore- Rs59450

Chennai- Rs59780 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi- Rs59600

Kolkata- Rs59450

Mumbai- Rs59450 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pune- Rs59450

22 K Gold Price (10 grams) on 15 September in metro cities

Bangalore- ₹54500 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chennai- ₹54800

Delhi- ₹54650

Kolkata- ₹54500 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mumbai- ₹54500

Pune- ₹54500

However, the rates mentioned above do not include GST, and other levies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

24k gold is available in the market in the form of bars and coins. When you buy gold jewellery, the purity is usually 18-22K.

Siver rates in India on 15 September Wednesday's silver rates, on the other hand, for 10 grams, 100 grams, and 1 kg are Rs711.60, Rs7116, and ₹71160, in that order.

15 September latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per 10 gram) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bangalore - Rs711.60

Chennai- Rs711.60

Delhi- Rs711.60 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kolkata- Rs711.60

Mumbai- Rs711.60

Pune- Rs711.60 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

15 September latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per 100 gram)

Bangalore - Rs7116

Chennai- Rs7116 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi- Rs7116

Kolkata- Rs7116

Mumbai- Rs7116 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pune- Rs7116

15 September latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per KG)

Bangalore - Rs71160 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chennai- Rs71160

Delhi- Rs71160

Kolkata- Rs71160 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mumbai- Rs71160

Pune- Rs71160

