Gold and silver prices for today—September 15. Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices for today—September 15. Check latest rates in your city1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 09:59 AM IST
Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold opens higher at ₹58,674.00; Silver opens at ₹71,750
Gold and silver prices for today: Gold price today opened slightly higher at ₹58,674.00 per 10 gm on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), and went on to hit an intraday high of 58,724, and a low of ₹58,673. Around 9.30 a.m., MCX Gold for October 5 delivery traded 0.17 per cent higher at ₹58689 per 10 grams.
Silver price today opened slightly higher at ₹71,750 per kg on MCX and went on to hit an intraday high of ₹71,500, and a low of ₹71,260. Around 9.30 a.m., MCX Silver for December 5 delivery traded 0.72 per cent higher at ₹71494 per kg.
Gold price on Friday, September 15 stood at ₹54650 per 10 grams for 22 carats, and ₹59600 per 10 grams for 24-carat.
24K Gold Price (10 grams) on 15 September in metro cities
Bangalore- Rs59450
Chennai- Rs59780
Delhi- Rs59600
Kolkata- Rs59450
Mumbai- Rs59450
Pune- Rs59450
22 K Gold Price (10 grams) on 15 September in metro cities
Bangalore- ₹54500
Chennai- ₹54800
Delhi- ₹54650
Kolkata- ₹54500
Mumbai- ₹54500
Pune- ₹54500
However, the rates mentioned above do not include GST, and other levies.
24k gold is available in the market in the form of bars and coins. When you buy gold jewellery, the purity is usually 18-22K.
Wednesday's silver rates, on the other hand, for 10 grams, 100 grams, and 1 kg are Rs711.60, Rs7116, and ₹71160, in that order.
15 September latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per 10 gram)
Bangalore - Rs711.60
Chennai- Rs711.60
Delhi- Rs711.60
Kolkata- Rs711.60
Mumbai- Rs711.60
Pune- Rs711.60
15 September latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per 100 gram)
Bangalore - Rs7116
Chennai- Rs7116
Delhi- Rs7116
Kolkata- Rs7116
Mumbai- Rs7116
Pune- Rs7116
15 September latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per KG)
Bangalore - Rs71160
Chennai- Rs71160
Delhi- Rs71160
Kolkata- Rs71160
Mumbai- Rs71160
Pune- Rs71160