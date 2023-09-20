comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Sep 20 2023 09:29:09
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,379 -2.34%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 131.2 0.57%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,579.95 -3.01%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 244.8 1.47%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 202.55 1.25%
Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Gold and silver prices for today—September 20. Check latest rates in your city
Back

Gold and silver prices for today: Gold price today opened at 59,222 per 10 gm on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), and went on to hit an intraday high of 59,240, and a low of 59,222. Around 9.10 a.m., MCX Gold for October 5 delivery traded 0.07 per cent lower at 59240 per 10 grams.

Silver price today opened at 72,284 per kg on MCX and went on to hit an intraday high of 72,316, and a low of 72,252. Around 9.10 a.m., MCX Silver for December 5 delivery traded 0.43 per cent lower at 72258 per kg.

Gold price on Wednesday, September 20 stood at 55200 per 10 grams for 22 carats, and 60210 per 10 grams for 24-carat.

Gold rates in India on 20 September

24K Gold Price (10 grams) on 20 September in metro cities

Bangalore- Rs60080

Chennai- Rs60440

Delhi- Rs60210

Kolkata- Rs60080

Mumbai- Rs60080

Pune- Rs60080

22 K Gold Price (10 grams) on 20 September in metro cities

Bangalore- 55050

Chennai- 55400

Delhi- 55200

Kolkata- 55050

Mumbai- 55050

Pune- 55050

However, the rates mentioned above do not include GST, and other levies.

24k gold is available in the market in the form of bars and coins. When you buy gold jewellery, the purity is usually 18-22K.

Silver rates in India on 20 September

Wednesday's silver rates, on the other hand, for 10 grams, 100 grams, and 1 kg are Rs722.22, Rs7222.20, and 72222, in that order.

20 September latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per 10 gram)

Bangalore - Rs722.22

Chennai- Rs722.22

Delhi- Rs722.22

Kolkata- Rs722.22

Mumbai- Rs722.22

Pune- Rs722.22

20 September latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per 100 gram)

Bangalore - Rs7222.20

Chennai- Rs7222.20

Delhi- Rs7222.20

Kolkata- Rs7222.20

Mumbai- Rs7222.20

Pune- RsRs7222.20

20 September latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per KG)

Bangalore - 72222

Chennai- 72222

Delhi- 72222

Kolkata- 72222

Mumbai- 72222

Pune- 72222

 

 

 

 

 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 20 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App