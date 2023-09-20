Gold and silver prices for today—September 20. Check latest rates in your city1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST
Gold and Silver Prices: Gold opens at ₹59,222, Silver at ₹72,284; Fluctuations Driven by Global Demand and Currency Values
Gold and silver prices for today: Gold price today opened at ₹59,222 per 10 gm on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), and went on to hit an intraday high of 59,240, and a low of ₹59,222. Around 9.10 a.m., MCX Gold for October 5 delivery traded 0.07 per cent lower at ₹59240 per 10 grams.
