Gold and silver prices for today—September 20. Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices for today—September 20. Check latest rates in your city1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST
Gold and Silver Prices: Gold opens at ₹59,222, Silver at ₹72,284; Fluctuations Driven by Global Demand and Currency Values
Gold and Silver Prices: Gold opens at ₹59,222, Silver at ₹72,284; Fluctuations Driven by Global Demand and Currency Values
Gold and silver prices for today: Gold price today opened at ₹59,222 per 10 gm on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), and went on to hit an intraday high of 59,240, and a low of ₹59,222. Around 9.10 a.m., MCX Gold for October 5 delivery traded 0.07 per cent lower at ₹59240 per 10 grams.
Silver price today opened at ₹72,284 per kg on MCX and went on to hit an intraday high of ₹72,316, and a low of ₹72,252. Around 9.10 a.m., MCX Silver for December 5 delivery traded 0.43 per cent lower at ₹72258 per kg.
Gold price on Wednesday, September 20 stood at ₹55200 per 10 grams for 22 carats, and ₹60210 per 10 grams for 24-carat.
Bangalore- Rs60080
Chennai- Rs60440
Delhi- Rs60210
Kolkata- Rs60080
Mumbai- Rs60080
Pune- Rs60080
Bangalore- ₹55050
Chennai- ₹55400
Delhi- ₹55200
Kolkata- ₹55050
Mumbai- ₹55050
Pune- ₹55050
However, the rates mentioned above do not include GST, and other levies.
24k gold is available in the market in the form of bars and coins. When you buy gold jewellery, the purity is usually 18-22K.
Wednesday's silver rates, on the other hand, for 10 grams, 100 grams, and 1 kg are Rs722.22, Rs7222.20, and ₹72222, in that order.
Bangalore - Rs722.22
Chennai- Rs722.22
Delhi- Rs722.22
Kolkata- Rs722.22
Mumbai- Rs722.22
Pune- Rs722.22
Bangalore - Rs7222.20
Chennai- Rs7222.20
Delhi- Rs7222.20
Kolkata- Rs7222.20
Mumbai- Rs7222.20
Pune- RsRs7222.20
Bangalore - ₹72222
Chennai- ₹72222
Delhi- ₹72222
Kolkata- ₹72222
Mumbai- ₹72222
Pune- ₹72222