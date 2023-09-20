Gold and silver prices for today—September 20. Check latest rates in your city

Gold and Silver Prices: Gold opens at ₹59,222, Silver at ₹72,284; Fluctuations Driven by Global Demand and Currency Values

Gold and silver prices for today: Gold price today opened at ₹59,222 per 10 gm on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), and went on to hit an intraday high of 59,240, and a low of ₹59,222. Around 9.10 a.m., MCX Gold for October 5 delivery traded 0.07 per cent lower at ₹59240 per 10 grams.

Silver price today opened at ₹72,284 per kg on MCX and went on to hit an intraday high of ₹72,316, and a low of ₹72,252. Around 9.10 a.m., MCX Silver for December 5 delivery traded 0.43 per cent lower at ₹72258 per kg.

Gold price on Wednesday, September 20 stood at ₹55200 per 10 grams for 22 carats, and ₹60210 per 10 grams for 24-carat.

Gold rates in India on 20 September 24K Gold Price (10 grams) on 20 September in metro cities Bangalore- Rs60080

Chennai- Rs60440

Delhi- Rs60210

Kolkata- Rs60080

Mumbai- Rs60080

Pune- Rs60080

22 K Gold Price (10 grams) on 20 September in metro cities Bangalore- ₹55050

Chennai- ₹55400

Delhi- ₹55200

Kolkata- ₹55050

Mumbai- ₹55050

Pune- ₹55050

However, the rates mentioned above do not include GST, and other levies.

24k gold is available in the market in the form of bars and coins. When you buy gold jewellery, the purity is usually 18-22K.

Silver rates in India on 20 September Wednesday's silver rates, on the other hand, for 10 grams, 100 grams, and 1 kg are Rs722.22, Rs7222.20, and ₹72222, in that order.

20 September latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per 10 gram) Bangalore - Rs722.22

Chennai- Rs722.22

Delhi- Rs722.22

Kolkata- Rs722.22

Mumbai- Rs722.22

Pune- Rs722.22

20 September latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per 100 gram) Bangalore - Rs7222.20

Chennai- Rs7222.20

Delhi- Rs7222.20

Kolkata- Rs7222.20

Mumbai- Rs7222.20

Pune- RsRs7222.20

20 September latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per KG) Bangalore - ₹72222

Chennai- ₹72222

Delhi- ₹72222

Kolkata- ₹72222

Mumbai- ₹72222

Pune- ₹72222

