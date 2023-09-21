Gold and silver prices for today—September 21. Check latest rates in your city1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and silver prices today: Gold opens higher at ₹59,315, silver also sees increase
Gold and silver prices for today: Gold price today opened slightly higher at ₹59,3155 per 10 gm on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), and went on to hit an intraday high of 59,315, and a low of ₹59,004. Around 10:05 a.m., MCX Gold for October 5 delivery traded 0.60 per cent lower at ₹59050 per 10 grams.
