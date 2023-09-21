Gold and silver prices for today—September 21. Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices for today—September 21. Check latest rates in your city1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and silver prices today: Gold opens higher at ₹59,315, silver also sees increase
Gold and silver prices today: Gold opens higher at ₹59,315, silver also sees increase
Gold and silver prices for today: Gold price today opened slightly higher at ₹59,3155 per 10 gm on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), and went on to hit an intraday high of 59,315, and a low of ₹59,004. Around 10:05 a.m., MCX Gold for October 5 delivery traded 0.60 per cent lower at ₹59050 per 10 grams.
Silver price today opened slightly higher at ₹72,970 per kg on MCX and went on to hit an intraday high of ₹72,970, and a low of ₹72,195. Around 10.05 a.m., MCX Gold for December 5 delivery traded 1.17 per cent lower at ₹72371 per kg.
Gold price on Thursday, September 21 stood at ₹55350 per 10 grams for 22 carats, and ₹60370 per 10 grams for 24-carat.
Bangalore- Rs60220
Chennai- Rs60160
Delhi- Rs59990
Kolkata- Rs60220
Mumbai- Rs60220
Pune- Rs60220
Bangalore- ₹55200
Chennai- ₹55500
Delhi- ₹55350
Kolkata- ₹55200
Mumbai- ₹55200
Pune- ₹55200
However, the rates mentioned above do not include GST, and other levies.
24k gold is available in the market in the form of bars and coins. When you buy gold jewellery, the purity is usually 18-22K.
Wednesday's silver rates, on the other hand, for 10 grams, 100 grams, and 1 kg are Rs722.84, Rs7228.40, and ₹72284, in that order.
Bangalore - Rs722.84
Chennai- Rs722.84
Delhi- Rs722.84
Kolkata- Rs722.84
Mumbai- Rs722.84
Pune- Rs722.84
Bangalore - Rs7228.40
Chennai- Rs7228.40
Delhi- Rs7228.40
Kolkata- Rs7228.40
Mumbai- Rs7228.40
Pune- Rs7228.40
Bangalore - Rs72284
Chennai- Rs72284
Delhi-Rs72284
Kolkata- Rs72284
Mumbai- Rs72284
Pune- Rs72284
Gold, silver rates: Reasons for price fluctuation
These price fluctuations are influenced by various factors like global gold demand, currency values across nations, and interest rates, among others.