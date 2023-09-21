Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Gold and silver prices for today—September 21. Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices for today—September 21. Check latest rates in your city

1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 10:15 AM IST Livemint

Gold and silver prices today: Gold opens higher at 59,315, silver also sees increase

Gold price on Thursday, September 21 stood at 55350 per 10 grams for 22 carats, and 60370 per 10 grams for 24-carat.

Gold and silver prices for today: Gold price today opened slightly higher at 59,3155 per 10 gm on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), and went on to hit an intraday high of 59,315, and a low of 59,004. Around 10:05 a.m., MCX Gold for October 5 delivery traded 0.60 per cent lower at 59050 per 10 grams.

Silver price today opened slightly higher at 72,970 per kg on MCX and went on to hit an intraday high of 72,970, and a low of 72,195. Around 10.05 a.m., MCX Gold for December 5 delivery traded 1.17 per cent lower at 72371 per kg.

Gold price on Thursday, September 21 stood at 55350 per 10 grams for 22 carats, and 60370 per 10 grams for 24-carat.

Gold rates in India on 21 September

24K Gold Price (10 grams) on 21 September in metro cities

Bangalore- Rs60220

Chennai- Rs60160

Delhi- Rs59990

Kolkata- Rs60220

Mumbai- Rs60220

Pune- Rs60220

22 K Gold Price (10 grams) on 21 September in metro cities

Bangalore- 55200

Chennai- 55500

Delhi- 55350

Kolkata- 55200

Mumbai- 55200

Pune- 55200

However, the rates mentioned above do not include GST, and other levies.

24k gold is available in the market in the form of bars and coins. When you buy gold jewellery, the purity is usually 18-22K.

Siver rates in India on 21 September

Wednesday's silver rates, on the other hand, for 10 grams, 100 grams, and 1 kg are Rs722.84, Rs7228.40, and 72284, in that order.

21 September latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per 10 gram)

Bangalore - Rs722.84

Chennai- Rs722.84

Delhi- Rs722.84

Kolkata- Rs722.84

Mumbai- Rs722.84

Pune- Rs722.84

21 September latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per 100 gram)

Bangalore - Rs7228.40

Chennai- Rs7228.40

Delhi- Rs7228.40

Kolkata- Rs7228.40

Mumbai- Rs7228.40

Pune- Rs7228.40

21 September latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per KG)

Bangalore - Rs72284

Chennai- Rs72284

Delhi-Rs72284

Kolkata- Rs72284

Mumbai- Rs72284

Pune- Rs72284

Gold, silver rates: Reasons for price fluctuation

These price fluctuations are influenced by various factors like global gold demand, currency values across nations, and interest rates, among others.

Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 21 Sep 2023, 10:15 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.