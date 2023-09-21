Gold and silver prices for today—September 21. Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices for today: Gold price today opened slightly higher at ₹59,3155 per 10 gm on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), and went on to hit an intraday high of 59,315, and a low of ₹59,004. Around 10:05 a.m., MCX Gold for October 5 delivery traded 0.60 per cent lower at ₹59050 per 10 grams. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Silver price today opened slightly higher at ₹72,970 per kg on MCX and went on to hit an intraday high of ₹72,970, and a low of ₹72,195. Around 10.05 a.m., MCX Gold for December 5 delivery traded 1.17 per cent lower at ₹72371 per kg.

Gold price on Thursday, September 21 stood at ₹55350 per 10 grams for 22 carats, and ₹60370 per 10 grams for 24-carat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold rates in India on 21 September 24K Gold Price (10 grams) on 21 September in metro cities Bangalore- Rs60220

Chennai- Rs60160

Delhi- Rs59990 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kolkata- Rs60220

Mumbai- Rs60220

Pune- Rs60220 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

22 K Gold Price (10 grams) on 21 September in metro cities Bangalore- ₹55200

Chennai- ₹55500

Delhi- ₹55350 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kolkata- ₹55200

Mumbai- ₹55200

Pune- ₹55200 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the rates mentioned above do not include GST, and other levies.

24k gold is available in the market in the form of bars and coins. When you buy gold jewellery, the purity is usually 18-22K.

Siver rates in India on 21 September Wednesday's silver rates, on the other hand, for 10 grams, 100 grams, and 1 kg are Rs722.84, Rs7228.40, and ₹72284, in that order. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

21 September latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per 10 gram) Bangalore - Rs722.84

Chennai- Rs722.84

Delhi- Rs722.84 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kolkata- Rs722.84

Mumbai- Rs722.84

Pune- Rs722.84 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

21 September latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per 100 gram) Bangalore - Rs7228.40

Chennai- Rs7228.40

Delhi- Rs7228.40 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kolkata- Rs7228.40

Mumbai- Rs7228.40

Pune- Rs7228.40 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

21 September latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per KG) Bangalore - Rs72284

Chennai- Rs72284

Delhi-Rs72284 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kolkata- Rs72284

Mumbai- Rs72284

Pune- Rs72284 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold, silver rates: Reasons for price fluctuation

These price fluctuations are influenced by various factors like global gold demand, currency values across nations, and interest rates, among others.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}