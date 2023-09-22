Gold and silver prices for today—September 22. Check latest rates in your city1 min read 22 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST
Gold and silver prices slightly fluctuate on MCX; Gold at ₹58,776 per 10 gm and Silver at ₹73,098 per kg
Gold and silver prices for today: Gold price today opened slightly higher at ₹58,730 per 10 gm on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), and went on to hit an intraday high of 58,778, and a low of ₹58,729. Around 9.20 a.m., MCX Gold for October 5 delivery traded 0.08 per cent lower at ₹58776 per 10 grams.
