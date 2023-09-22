comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 22 2023 11:29:31
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 126.5 -1.02%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 599.3 1.87%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,551 -0.17%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 197.95 -1.91%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 419.45 -2.13%
Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Gold and silver prices for today—September 22. Check latest rates in your city
Back

Gold and silver prices for today: Gold price today opened slightly higher at 58,730 per 10 gm on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), and went on to hit an intraday high of 58,778, and a low of 58,729. Around 9.20 a.m., MCX Gold for October 5 delivery traded 0.08 per cent lower at 58776 per 10 grams.

Silver price today opened higher at 72,993  per kg on MCX and went on to hit an intraday high of 73,098, and a low of 72,984. Around 9.20 a.m., MCX Silver for December 5 delivery traded 0.04 per cent higher at 73098 per kg.

Gold price on Friday, September 22 stood at 55350 per 10 grams for 22 carats, and 60370 per 10 grams for 24-carat.

Gold rates in India on 22 September

24K Gold Price (10 grams) on 22 September in metro cities

Bangalore- Rs60220

Chennai- Rs60550

Delhi-Rs60370

Kolkata- Rs60230

Mumbai- Rs60230

Pune- Rs60230

22 K Gold Price (10 grams) on 22 September in metro cities

Bangalore- 55200

Chennai- 55500

Delhi- 55350

Kolkata- 55200

Mumbai- 55200

Pune- 55200

However, the rates mentioned above do not include GST, and other levies.

24k gold is available in the market in the form of bars and coins. When you buy gold jewellery, the purity is usually 18-22K.

Siver rates in India on 22 September

Wednesday's silver rates, on the other hand, for 10 grams, 100 grams, and 1 kg are Rs729.70, Rs7297, and 72970, in that order.

22 September latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per 10 gram)

Bangalore - Rs729.70

Chennai- Rs729.70

Delhi- Rs729.70

Kolkata- Rs729.70

Mumbai- Rs729.70

Pune-Rs729.70

22 September latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per 100 gram)

Bangalore - Rs7297

Chennai- Rs7297

Delhi- Rs7297

Kolkata- Rs7297

Mumbai- Rs7297

Pune- Rs7297

22 September latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per KG)

Bangalore - 72970

Chennai- 72970

Delhi- 72970

Kolkata- 72970

Mumbai- 72970

Pune- 72970

 

 

 

 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 22 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App