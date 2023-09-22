Gold and silver prices for today—September 22. Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices for today—September 22. Check latest rates in your city1 min read 22 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST
Gold and silver prices slightly fluctuate on MCX; Gold at ₹58,776 per 10 gm and Silver at ₹73,098 per kg
Gold and silver prices for today: Gold price today opened slightly higher at ₹58,730 per 10 gm on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), and went on to hit an intraday high of 58,778, and a low of ₹58,729. Around 9.20 a.m., MCX Gold for October 5 delivery traded 0.08 per cent lower at ₹58776 per 10 grams.
Silver price today opened higher at ₹72,993 per kg on MCX and went on to hit an intraday high of ₹73,098, and a low of ₹72,984. Around 9.20 a.m., MCX Silver for December 5 delivery traded 0.04 per cent higher at ₹73098 per kg.
Gold price on Friday, September 22 stood at ₹55350 per 10 grams for 22 carats, and ₹60370 per 10 grams for 24-carat.
Bangalore- Rs60220
Chennai- Rs60550
Delhi-Rs60370
Kolkata- Rs60230
Mumbai- Rs60230
Pune- Rs60230
Bangalore- ₹55200
Chennai- ₹55500
Delhi- ₹55350
Kolkata- ₹55200
Mumbai- ₹55200
Pune- ₹55200
However, the rates mentioned above do not include GST, and other levies.
24k gold is available in the market in the form of bars and coins. When you buy gold jewellery, the purity is usually 18-22K.
Wednesday's silver rates, on the other hand, for 10 grams, 100 grams, and 1 kg are Rs729.70, Rs7297, and ₹72970, in that order.
Bangalore - Rs729.70
Chennai- Rs729.70
Delhi- Rs729.70
Kolkata- Rs729.70
Mumbai- Rs729.70
Pune-Rs729.70
Bangalore - Rs7297
Chennai- Rs7297
Delhi- Rs7297
Kolkata- Rs7297
Mumbai- Rs7297
Pune- Rs7297
Bangalore - ₹72970
Chennai- ₹72970
Delhi- ₹72970
Kolkata- ₹72970
Mumbai- ₹72970
Pune- ₹72970