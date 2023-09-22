Gold and silver prices for today—September 22. Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices slightly fluctuate on MCX; Gold at ₹58,776 per 10 gm and Silver at ₹73,098 per kg

Gold price today opened slightly higher at ₹58,730 per 10 gm on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), and went on to hit an intraday high of 58,778, and a low of ₹58,729. Around 9.20 a.m., MCX Gold for October 5 delivery traded 0.08 per cent lower at ₹58776 per 10 grams.

Silver price today opened higher at ₹72,993 per kg on MCX and went on to hit an intraday high of ₹73,098, and a low of ₹72,984. Around 9.20 a.m., MCX Silver for December 5 delivery traded 0.04 per cent higher at ₹73098 per kg.

Gold price on Friday, September 22 stood at ₹55350 per 10 grams for 22 carats, and ₹60370 per 10 grams for 24-carat.

Gold rates in India on 22 September 24K Gold Price (10 grams) on 22 September in metro cities Bangalore- Rs60220

Chennai- Rs60550

Delhi-Rs60370

Kolkata- Rs60230

Mumbai- Rs60230

Pune- Rs60230

22 K Gold Price (10 grams) on 22 September in metro cities Bangalore- ₹55200

Chennai- ₹55500

Delhi- ₹55350

Kolkata- ₹55200

Mumbai- ₹55200

Pune- ₹55200

However, the rates mentioned above do not include GST, and other levies.

24k gold is available in the market in the form of bars and coins. When you buy gold jewellery, the purity is usually 18-22K.

Wednesday's silver rates, on the other hand, for 10 grams, 100 grams, and 1 kg are Rs729.70, Rs7297, and ₹72970, in that order.

22 September latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per 10 gram) Bangalore - Rs729.70

Chennai- Rs729.70

Delhi- Rs729.70

Kolkata- Rs729.70

Mumbai- Rs729.70

Pune-Rs729.70

22 September latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per 100 gram) Bangalore - Rs7297

Chennai- Rs7297

Delhi- Rs7297

Kolkata- Rs7297

Mumbai- Rs7297

Pune- Rs7297

22 September latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per KG) Bangalore - ₹72970

Chennai- ₹72970

Delhi- ₹72970

Kolkata- ₹72970

Mumbai- ₹72970

Pune- ₹72970

