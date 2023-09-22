Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Gold and silver prices for today—September 22. Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices for today—September 22. Check latest rates in your city

1 min read 22 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST Livemint

Gold and silver prices slightly fluctuate on MCX; Gold at 58,776 per 10 gm and Silver at 73,098 per kg

Around 9.20 a.m., MCX Gold for October 5 delivery traded 0.08 per cent lower at 58776 per 10 grams.

Gold and silver prices for today: Gold price today opened slightly higher at 58,730 per 10 gm on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), and went on to hit an intraday high of 58,778, and a low of 58,729. Around 9.20 a.m., MCX Gold for October 5 delivery traded 0.08 per cent lower at 58776 per 10 grams.

Silver price today opened higher at 72,993 per kg on MCX and went on to hit an intraday high of 73,098, and a low of 72,984. Around 9.20 a.m., MCX Silver for December 5 delivery traded 0.04 per cent higher at 73098 per kg.

Gold price on Friday, September 22 stood at 55350 per 10 grams for 22 carats, and 60370 per 10 grams for 24-carat.

Gold rates in India on 22 September

24K Gold Price (10 grams) on 22 September in metro cities

Bangalore- Rs60220

Chennai- Rs60550

Delhi-Rs60370

Kolkata- Rs60230

Mumbai- Rs60230

Pune- Rs60230

22 K Gold Price (10 grams) on 22 September in metro cities

Bangalore- 55200

Chennai- 55500

Delhi- 55350

Kolkata- 55200

Mumbai- 55200

Pune- 55200

However, the rates mentioned above do not include GST, and other levies.

24k gold is available in the market in the form of bars and coins. When you buy gold jewellery, the purity is usually 18-22K.

Siver rates in India on 22 September

Wednesday's silver rates, on the other hand, for 10 grams, 100 grams, and 1 kg are Rs729.70, Rs7297, and 72970, in that order.

22 September latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per 10 gram)

Bangalore - Rs729.70

Chennai- Rs729.70

Delhi- Rs729.70

Kolkata- Rs729.70

Mumbai- Rs729.70

Pune-Rs729.70

22 September latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per 100 gram)

Bangalore - Rs7297

Chennai- Rs7297

Delhi- Rs7297

Kolkata- Rs7297

Mumbai- Rs7297

Pune- Rs7297

22 September latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per KG)

Bangalore - 72970

Chennai- 72970

Delhi- 72970

Kolkata- 72970

Mumbai- 72970

Pune- 72970

Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 22 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.