Gold and silver prices for today—September 6. Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices for today: Gold price today opened slightly lower than Tuesday at ₹ 59,165 per 10 gm on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), and went on to hit an intraday high of 59,210, and a low of ₹59,165. Around 9.25 a.m., MCX Gold for October 5 delivery traded 0.08% per cent lower at ₹59194 per 10 grams.

Gold price on Wednesday, September 6, stood at ₹55450 per 10 grams for 22 carats, and ₹60470 per 10 grams for 24-carat.

24K Gold Price (10 grams) on 5 September in metro cities

Bangalore- Rs60320

Chennai- Rs60650

Delhi- Rs60470

Kolkata- Rs60320

Mumbai- Rs60320

Pune- Rs60320

22 K Gold Price (10 grams) on 6 September in metro cities

Bangalore- ₹55300

Chennai- ₹55600

Delhi- ₹55450

Kolkata- ₹55300

Mumbai- ₹55300

Pune- ₹55300

However, the rates mentioned above do not include GST, and other levies.

24k gold is available in the market in the form of bars and coins. When you buy gold jewellery, the purity is usually 18-22K.

Wednesday's silver rates, on the other hand, for 10 grams, 100 grams, and 1 kg are Rs743.55, Rs7435.50, and ₹74355, in that order.

6 September latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per 10 gram)

Bangalore - Rs743.55

Chennai- Rs743.55

Delhi- Rs743.55

Kolkata- Rs743.55

Mumbai- Rs743.55

Pune- Rs743.55

6 September latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per 100 gram)

Bangalore - ₹7435.50

Chennai- ₹7435.50

Delhi- ₹7435.50

Kolkata- ₹7435.50

Mumbai- ₹7435.50

Pune- ₹7435.50

6 September latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per KG)

Bangalore - ₹74355

Chennai- ₹74355

Delhi- ₹74355

Kolkata- ₹74355

Mumbai- ₹74355

Pune- ₹74355

Gold, silver rates: Reasons for price fluctuation

These price fluctuations are influenced by various factors like global gold demand, currency values across nations, and interest rates, among others.