Gold and silver prices for today—September 6. Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices for today—September 6. Check latest rates in your city1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 09:41 AM IST
Gold price today opened slightly lower at ₹59,165 per 10 gm on MCX, hitting a high of ₹59,210 and a low of ₹59,165. Silver rates for 10g, 100g, and 1 kg are ₹743.55, ₹7,435.50, and ₹74,355, respectively
Gold and silver prices for today: Gold price today opened slightly lower than Tuesday at ₹ 59,165 per 10 gm on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), and went on to hit an intraday high of 59,210, and a low of ₹59,165. Around 9.25 a.m., MCX Gold for October 5 delivery traded 0.08% per cent lower at ₹59194 per 10 grams.
