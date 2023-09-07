Gold and silver prices for today—September 7. Check latest rates in your city1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 09:42 AM IST
Gold and silver prices for today: Gold and silver prices fluctuate due to global demand, currency values, and interest rates. Gold opened at ₹59043 per 10 gm on MCX
Gold and silver prices for today: Gold price today opened slightly lower than Wednesday at ₹ 59043 per 10 gm on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). MCX Gold for October 5 delivery went on to hit an intraday high of 59056, and a low of ₹59017.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started