Gold and silver prices for today: Gold price today opened slightly lower than Wednesday at ₹ 59043 per 10 gm on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). MCX Gold for October 5 delivery went on to hit an intraday high of 59056, and a low of ₹59017.

MCX Silver for November 30 delivery opened at 72271 per kg, and went on to hit an intraday low of 72233, and a high of 72469.

Gold price on Thursday, September 7, stood at ₹55300 per 10 grams for 22 carats, and ₹60310 per 10 grams for 24-carat.

24K Gold Price (10 grams) on 7 September in metro cities

Bangalore- Rs60160

Chennai- Rs60490

Delhi- Rs60310

Kolkata- Rs60160

Mumbai- Rs60160

Pune- Rs60160

22 K Gold Price (10 grams) on 7 September in metro cities

Bangalore- ₹55150

Chennai- ₹55450

Delhi- ₹55300

Kolkata- ₹55150

Mumbai- ₹55150

Pune- ₹55150

However, the rates mentioned above do not include GST, and other levies.

24k gold is available in the market in the form of bars and coins. When you buy gold jewellery, the purity is usually 18-22K.

Wednesday's silver rates, on the other hand, for 10 grams, 100 grams, and 1 kg are Rs734.72, Rs7347.20, and ₹73472, in that order.

7 September latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per 10 gram)

Bangalore - Rs734.72

Chennai- Rs734.72

Delhi- Rs734.72

Kolkata- Rs734.72

Mumbai- Rs734.72

Pune- Rs734.72

7 September latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per 100 gram)

Bangalore - ₹7347.20

Chennai- ₹7347.20

Delhi- ₹7347.20

Kolkata- ₹7347.20

Mumbai- ₹7347.20

Pune- ₹7347.20

7 September latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per KG)

Bangalore - ₹73472

Chennai- ₹73472

Delhi- ₹73472

Kolkata- ₹73472

Mumbai- ₹73472

Pune- ₹73472

Gold, silver rates: Reasons for price fluctuation

These price fluctuations are influenced by various factors like global gold demand, currency values across nations, and interest rates, among others.