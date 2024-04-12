Gold, silver prices hit new highs on strong US inflation figures, US Fed rate cut buzz
Gold and silver prices continued flirting with new highs during Friday morning deals on strong US inflation figures that have fueled US Fed rate cut buzz
On account of strong US inflation figures and the US Fed rate cut buzz, the gold rate today climbed to a new peak in the domestic and international markets. Comex gold price today climbed to a new lifetime high of $2,412 per troy ounce while the spot gold price touched a new high of $ 2,395 per ounce during early morning deals. Silver prices also ascended to a new peak during the early morning session on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). MCX gold rate today hit a new lifetime high of ₹72,678 per 10 gm while MCX silver rate today touched a new high of ₹84,102 per kg within a few minutes of the commodity market's opening bell.
