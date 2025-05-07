Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on May 7

Gold prices in your city, May 7: Amid India's precision strike missile attack on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) today dubbed as ‘Operation Sindoor’, the Indian stock markets have shown remarkable resilience on May 7.

According to experts, this is due to a confluence of factors like strong domestic demand, government measures, and likely healthy monsoon season, which has kept the outlook for the Indian economy bright. Metals gold and silver, are also expected to keep their shine.

Further, amid easing global market pressures, gold and silver have emerged as safe haven investments. In fact, over the past year along, gold cost has jumped 30 per cent, returned 15 per cent CAGR since 2001; and since 1995, has beaten inflation by over 2-4 per cent, data shows.

Last month, on April 22, gold prices also touched ₹1 lakh per 10 grams, before slipping on global ease of worries over the impact of Donald Trump's trade policy and tariffs impositions.

Gold, Silver Prices Today: Check Rates in Cities Across India — May 7 As such, price at 2.25 pm on May 7, on the MCX gold index was ₹97,097/10 gm, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at ₹96,599/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹97,430/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 2.25 pm on May 7. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹89,311/10 gms. And, silver prices today are at ₹96,700/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here for prices of gold and silver in your city today on May 7 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai.