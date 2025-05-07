Mint Market
Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on May 7

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated7 May 2025, 02:55 PM IST
Check here for gold and silver prices in your city — Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata and Hyderabad on May 7. (Image: Pixabay)

Gold prices in your city, May 7: Amid India's precision strike missile attack on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) today dubbed as ‘Operation Sindoor’, the Indian stock markets have shown remarkable resilience on May 7.

According to experts, this is due to a confluence of factors like strong domestic demand, government measures, and likely healthy monsoon season, which has kept the outlook for the Indian economy bright. Metals gold and silver, are also expected to keep their shine.

Further, amid easing global market pressures, gold and silver have emerged as safe haven investments. In fact, over the past year along, gold cost has jumped 30 per cent, returned 15 per cent CAGR since 2001; and since 1995, has beaten inflation by over 2-4 per cent, data shows.

Last month, on April 22, gold prices also touched 1 lakh per 10 grams, before slipping on global ease of worries over the impact of Donald Trump's trade policy and tariffs impositions.

Gold, Silver Prices Today: Check Rates in Cities Across India — May 7

As such, price at 2.25 pm on May 7, on the MCX gold index was 97,097/10 gm, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at 96,599/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at 97,430/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 2.25 pm on May 7. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at 89,311/10 gms. And, silver prices today are at 96,700/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here for prices of gold and silver in your city today on May 7 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — May 7

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — May 7

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — May 7

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — May 7

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — May 7

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — May 7

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

