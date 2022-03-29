Gold, silver prices sink today; Where is yellow metal headed?

In its technical view, IIFL Securities said, "Based on the current technical development on weekly chart, near term bias is likely to remain sideways down as prices continued to trade below the nearest crucial horizontal resistance. Weekly RSI fell below the upper range value of rising channel and currently resides underneath overbought territory, which further strengthens the expectations of correctional decline on card. However, MACD index is in positive territory but a deceleration in MACD histogram depicts mitigation in bullish momentum. Metal prices are in correction mode since it has formed a sort of double top on the weekly chart."