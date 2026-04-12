Gold, silver prices today: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Mumbai, Delhi, other cities on 12 April

Gold prices in India remained steady on Sunday, April 12, with retail rates for 24-karat, and 22-karat witnessing minimal change. While gold does not trade on MCX on weekends, the last closing levels indicated that the yellow metal continues to hover near the ₹1.5 lakh mark.
The price of 24-karat gold in India stood at ₹152,890 per 10 gram at 10:24 am on Sunday. Meanwhile 22-karat gold was priced at ₹140,149 per 10 gram in the retail market. Silver 999 Fine was priced at ₹244,230 per 1 kg, according to the Indian Bullion Association (IBA).
In the International market, gold swung between gains and losses as traders weighed the path of a fragile ceasefire as the US and Iran start talks this weekend, Bloomberg reported.
Gold in the retail market is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24K gold is considered the purest form, 22K gold is commonly used for jewellery as its more solid in nature. Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on April 12, 2026.
24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹152,620/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹139,902/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹243,790/1 kg.
24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹152,350/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹139,654/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹243,370/1 kg.
24 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad — ₹152,820/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad — ₹140,085/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in Ahmedabad — ₹244,110/1 kg.
24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹152,740/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹140,012/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹243,980/1 kg.
24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹152,420/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹139,718/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹243,470/1 kg.
24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹152,860/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹140,122/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹244,180/1 kg.
24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹153,060/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹140,305/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — ₹244,500/1 kg.
Notably, gold prices last year experienced their strongest bull run since 1979, rising by over 75%. In recent months, gold prices have risen modestly amid safe-haven demand and global economic uncertainty.
In India, the yellow metal climbed from ₹135,257 in early January to ₹157,480 in early March, marking an appreciation of around 16%. While the metal eased these highs amid amid profit booking by investors, it has witnessed a slight uptick in recent days, indication renewed firmness in prices.
Meanwhile, silver prices have seen even steeper increases due to strong demand and currency fluctuations, rising from roughly ₹78,600/kg in 2023-2024 to over ₹200,000/kg in early 2026.
However, both metals have also seen price volatility as recent geopolitical developments, particular US-Iran war have triggered mixed reactions in the commodities market.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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