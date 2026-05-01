Gold, silver prices today: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver on 1 May in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, others

Gold and Silver prices today on 1 May: Gold rate rose on the MCX on Friday (1 May) morning, mostly on value buying after US President Donald Trump said his blockade would cause Iran's oil industry to “explode” this week.

However, gains were capped as crude oil prices vaulted to levels last seen four years ago, raising inflation fears and dimming the prospects of near-term interest rate cuts. At its recent meeting, the US Federal Reserve kept rates steady in a range of 3.5% to 3.75%.

MCX gold June futures were 1.44% up at ₹1,51,200 per 10 grams, while MCX silver futures were 2.4% up at ₹2,38,790 per kg around 9:13 am.

Important geopolitical developments Trump said he will blockade Iran until it agrees to a nuclear deal. Still, it could take a while before the regime feels enough economic pressure.

Iran has enough oil storage to cover at least a month's worth, and possibly longer, according to analysts, giving Tehran time to ramp down production without damaging its fields, they say.

Oil prices continue to rise Oil rose on Friday after volatile trading as geopolitical risks tied to Iran persisted. Trump is facing a 60-day congressional deadline for the Iran war. Ceasefire held, but both sides signalled readiness for further escalation.

The June contract, which expired on Thursday, climbed to $126.41 a barrel before settling at $114.01. On Friday, the July Brent futures contract rose 1.11% to $111.63 as of 10:15 p.m. ET, while US West Texas Intermediate futures for June gained 0.45% to $105.54. Keeping these important developments in mind. Let us look at gold and silver prices across major Indian cities.

Important consideration for retail customers Retail customers note that jewellers add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price of the unit. Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 1 May 2026.

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 1 May 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹151,380/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹138,765/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹244,340/1 kg

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 1 May 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹151,120/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹138,527/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹243,920/1 kg

Gold Prices in Ahmedabad — 1 May 24 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad — ₹151,580/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad — ₹138,948/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Ahmedabad — ₹244,670/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 1 May 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹151,500/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹138,875/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹244,540/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 1 May 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹151,180/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹138,582/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹244,020/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 1 May 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹151,620/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹138,985/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹244,730/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 1 May

24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹151,820/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹139,168/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — ₹245,060/1 kg



How have the US futures reacted today? US stock futures rose on Friday morning after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hit new intraday and closing highs, rounding out trading for April.