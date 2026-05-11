Gold, silver prices today: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver on 11 May in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices today on 11 May: The price of the yellow metal in India's retail market remained largely flat on Monday, 11 May, with both 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates witnessing marginal changes across major cities. Silver prices also showed limited movement in the domestic bullion market.

MCX gold June futures were down 0.10% at ₹1,53,000 per 10 grams around 9:41 am, while MCX silver July futures were up 0.61% at ₹2,63,970 per kg at that time.

Important geopolitical developments US President Donald Trump rejected Iran’s counterproposal to end the 10-week war, calling it “totally unacceptable.” Meanwhile, Iran said it will “never bow” in front of the US. Iranian Army spokesperson Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia warned of “surprising options” if adversaries made another “miscalculation,” as detailed in a CNBC US report.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the war was not over because there was “more work to be done.” The unresolved standoff hangs over the high-stakes summit between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery because it's more durable. Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 11 May, 2026.

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 11 May 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹152,210/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹139,526/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹262,810/1 kg

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 11 May 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹151,950/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹139,288/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹262,350/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 11 May 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹152,370/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹139,673/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹262,970/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 11 May 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹152,050/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹139,379/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹262,410/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 11 May 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹152,490/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹139,783/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹263,180/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 11 May 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹152,700/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹139,975/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — ₹263,530/1 kg

Movement in gold prices over the years Notably, gold prices last year experienced their strongest bull run since 1979, rising by over 61%. In recent months, gold prices have risen modestly amid strong safe-haven demand and global economic uncertainty.

For example, in Faridabad, 10g of 24K gold climbed from ₹95,920 on 12 May 2025 to ₹1,54,645 on 9 May 2026, thus marking an appreciation of more than 60% in about one year. The movement now in precious metals is going to be governed by how the US-Israel war against Iran plays out.