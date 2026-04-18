Gold, silver prices today: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver on 18 April in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, others

Gold and silver prices on 18 April: The yellow metal's price in India's retail market remained stable on Saturday, April 18, with retail rates for 24-karat, and 22-karat witnessing minimal change.
Multi commodity exchange of India (MCX) is closed on weekends, hence live trading rates are currently unavailable. Based on the last closing levels, gold continued to trade above ₹1.5 lakh.
The price of 24-karat gold in India stood at ₹154,890 per 10 gram at 9:20 am on Saturday. Meanwhile 22-karat gold was priced at ₹141,983 per 10 gram in the retail market. Silver 999 Fine was priced at ₹259,190 per 1 kg, according to the Indian Bullion Association (IBA).
Retail customers must note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price of the unit. Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on April 18, 2026.
24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹154,610/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹141,726/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹258,720/1 kg.
24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹154,340/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹141,478/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹258,280/1 kg.
24 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad — ₹154,810/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad — ₹/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in Ahmedabad — ₹259,070/1 kg.
24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹154,730/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹141,836/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹258,930/1 kg.
24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹154,400/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹141,533/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹258,380/1 kg.
24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹154,850/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹141,946/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹259,130/1 kg.
24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹155,060/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹142,138/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — ₹259,480/1 kg.
On Friday, precious metals in the international market traded with solid gains as sentiment towards safe-haven assets improved after Iran announced the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The development eased oil prices and softened some inflation concerns.
At the same time, a weakening US dollar is also supporting the rally. The greenback slipped to 93.6 earlier, the lowest level in six weeks, making dollar-priced commodities, including bullion, more affordable for holders of other currencies. However, the US dollar index recovered slightly today, and is currently trading at 98.2, an increase of 0.05%.
Meanwhile, the yellow metal hit a record high above ₹180,000 in January this year, but prices have since eased from those levels, which is likely setting the stage for a lucrative entry point for investors looking to build positions.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.