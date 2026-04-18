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Gold, silver prices today: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver on 18 April in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, others

On April 18, gold prices in India remained stable after witnessing some gains a day before. Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver on 18 April in your city.

Eshita Gain
Updated18 Apr 2026, 09:54 AM IST
Gold, silver prices today
Gold, silver prices today(Reuters)
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Gold and silver prices on 18 April: The yellow metal's price in India's retail market remained stable on Saturday, April 18, with retail rates for 24-karat, and 22-karat witnessing minimal change.

Multi commodity exchange of India (MCX) is closed on weekends, hence live trading rates are currently unavailable. Based on the last closing levels, gold continued to trade above 1.5 lakh.

The price of 24-karat gold in India stood at 154,890 per 10 gram at 9:20 am on Saturday. Meanwhile 22-karat gold was priced at 141,983 per 10 gram in the retail market. Silver 999 Fine was priced at 259,190 per 1 kg, according to the Indian Bullion Association (IBA).

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Retail customers must note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price of the unit. Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on April 18, 2026.

Gold 24K · per 10g
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Silver per Kg
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Gold Prices in Mumbai — 18 April

24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — 154,610/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — 141,726/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — 258,720/1 kg.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 18 April

24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — 154,340/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — 141,478/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — 258,280/1 kg.

Gold Prices in Ahmedabad — 18 April

24 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad — 154,810/10 gm.

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22 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad — /10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Ahmedabad — 259,070/1 kg.

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 18 April

24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — 154,730/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — 141,836/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — 258,930/1 kg.

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 18 April

24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — 154,400/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — 141,533/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — 258,380/1 kg.

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 18 April

24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — 154,850/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — 141,946/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — 259,130/1 kg.

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Gold Prices in Chennai — 18 April

24 karat gold rate in Chennai — 155,060/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — 142,138/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — 259,480/1 kg.

Recent movement in gold prices

On Friday, precious metals in the international market traded with solid gains as sentiment towards safe-haven assets improved after Iran announced the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The development eased oil prices and softened some inflation concerns.

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At the same time, a weakening US dollar is also supporting the rally. The greenback slipped to 93.6 earlier, the lowest level in six weeks, making dollar-priced commodities, including bullion, more affordable for holders of other currencies. However, the US dollar index recovered slightly today, and is currently trading at 98.2, an increase of 0.05%.

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Meanwhile, the yellow metal hit a record high above 180,000 in January this year, but prices have since eased from those levels, which is likely setting the stage for a lucrative entry point for investors looking to build positions.

About the Author

Eshita Gain

Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and busine...Read More

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