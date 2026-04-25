Gold, silver prices today: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver on 25 April in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, others

Gold and silver prices on 25 April: The yellow metal's price in India's retail market remained largely stable on Saturday, April 25, with both 24-karat, and 22-karat gold rates witnessing minimal changes in major metro cities.

Multi commodity exchange of India (MCX) is closed on weekends, hence live trading rates are currently unavailable. Based on the last closing levels, gold continued to trade above ₹1.5 lakh. Gold witnessed slight gains on Friday.

The price of 24-karat gold in India stood at ₹153,050 per 10 gram at 10:59 am on Saturday. Meanwhile 22-karat gold was priced at ₹140,296 per 10 gram in the physical bullion. Silver 999 Fine was priced at ₹246,070 per 1 kg, according to the data available on Indian Bullion Association (IBA).

In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat is commonly used for making jewellery as its more solid in nature. Retail customers must note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price of the unit. Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on April 25, 2026.

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 25 April 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹152,770/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹140,039/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹245,630/1 kg.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 25 April 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹152,510/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹139,801/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹245,200/1 kg.

Gold Prices in Ahmedabad — 25 April 24 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad — ₹152,970/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad — ₹140,223/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Ahmedabad — ₹245,950/1 kg.

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 25 April 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹152,890/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹140,149/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹245,820/1 kg.

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 25 April 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹152,570/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹139,856/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹245,300/1 kg.

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 25 April 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹152,970/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹140,223/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹245,950/1 kg.

Gold Prices in Chennai — 25 April 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹153,210/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹140,443/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — ₹246,340/1 kg.

Why gold surged in international market? On Friday, gold prices in the international market rose on optimism around potential talks between the United States and Iran after days of deadlock. At the same time, traders also assessed the Federal Reserve’s interest rate outlook after the Justice Department dropped a probe of Chair Jerome Powell.

Bullion rose above $4,700 an ounce as bond yields fell after US Attorney Jeanine Pirro said she’s dropping her investigation into building-renovation cost overruns by the Federal Reserve, according to Bloomberg News.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is due in Islamabad on Friday and a second round of peace talks between the US and Iran is expected, Bloomberg News reported, citing Pakistani officials aware of the matter. Iranian media said he was on a “regional tour” and would also visit Oman and Russia.