Gold, silver prices today: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver on 27 April in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, others

Gold and Silver price today on 27 April: Gold traded lower on the MCX this morning amid profit booking, as investors' focus remained on progress in US-Iran peace talks, while crude oil prices jumped over 1%.

However, a slight downtick in the US dollar also supported the yellow metal, as a lower dollar makes greenback-backed gold cheaper for buyers in other currencies.

MCX gold June contracts were 0.13% up at ₹1,52,786 per 10 grams, while MCX silver May contracts were flat at ₹2,44,550 per kg around 10:01 am.

Furthermore, the dollar index declined by 0.10% during the session, even as Brent Crude prices jumped over 1% to trade above $106 per barrel.

In the previous session, the gold June futures contract ended at ₹1,52,699 per 10 grams, rising about 0.60%, and the silver May futures contract closed at ₹2,44,636 per kilogram, gaining over 1%.

Also Read | Silver falls as firm dollar, rising oil prices and Fed rate fears pressure metal

In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery because it's more durable.

Important consideration for retail customers Retail customers must note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price of the unit. Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on April 27, 2026.

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 27 April 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹153,060/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹140,305/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹245,990/1 kg

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 27 April 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹152,800/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹140,067/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹245,560/1 kg

Gold Prices in Ahmedabad — 27 April 24 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad — ₹153,210/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad — ₹140,443/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Ahmedabad — ₹246,180/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 27 April 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹153,130/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹140,369/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹246,050/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 27 April 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹152,810/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹140,076/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹245,530/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 27 April 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹153,250/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹140,479/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹246,250/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 27 April 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹153,460/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹140,672/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — ₹246,570/1 kg

What are the major reasons for volatility in the prices of Gold and Silver? The US-Iran war, which began on 28 February, has been ongoing for two months, and despite a ceasefire between the two countries, doubts and clarity on a resolution to the war between them remain unsettled.

World leaders have also expressed shock and support after White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting. The UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, said that the attack on democratic institutions must be strongly condemned.

Also Read | Gold rate volatile on MCX amid elevated crude oil prices

US President Donald Trump was evacuated from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner after multiple gunshots were heard in the ballroom. He was unhurt. The US Vice President was also evacuated from the shooting scene. One officer was shot, but he was saved by a bulletproof vest.

These geopolitical developments are the reason for the continued volatility in both equity markets and commodities. Furthermore, Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 1.4% to hit a record high, while South Korea’s Kospi jumped 1.83%, also scaling a new peak, in opening trade today.