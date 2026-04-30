Gold, silver prices today: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver on 30 April in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, others

Gold and Silver prices today on 30 April: Gold rate rose on the MCX on Thursday (30 April) morning, mostly on value buying after the US Federal Reserve maintained policy rates. However, gains were capped as crude oil prices vaulted to levels last seen four years ago, raising inflation fears and dimming the prospects of near-term interest rate cuts.

MCX gold June futures were 0.27% up at ₹1,49,650 per 10 grams, while MCX silver July futures were 0.73% up at ₹2,39,980 per kg around 9:13 am.

The US Federal Reserve on 29 April kept the federal funds rate steady for the third consecutive policy at 3.5%–3.75%. This Fed policy meeting was likely the last for Fed Chair Jerome Powell, as his term expires on 15 May. The US Federal Reserve underscored that inflation risks have increased due to higher energy prices driven by the West Asian conflict.

Important geopolitical developments Brent crude has touched a wartime high. The prices have soared past $123, as the US military reportedly prepares to brief Trump on action against Iran.

June futures for the international benchmark Brent crude rose more than 4% to $123 a barrel today, while US West Texas Intermediate added nearly 2% to $108.86.

Brent crude has surged to its highest levels since mid-2022, LSEG data shows, as the Middle East conflict chokes supplies. The threat of the conflict dragging on continues to gain traction.

Oil prices have reacted this way as a report suggested the United States military would brief US President Donald Trump on potential action against Iran, raising worries that armed conflict could resume, building on the American blockade of Iranian exports.

China's growth slows China’s factory activity topped analysts’ expectations in April, although growth slowed from the prior month when it hit a year-high, as new orders saw a slowdown.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index reading of 50.3 was higher than the 50.1 expected by Reuters-polling economists.

Also Read | Gold rate up on MCX after US Fed hold rates steady

Let us look at gold and silver prices across major Indian cities.

Important consideration for retail customers Retail customers note that jewellers add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price of the unit. Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 30 April 2026.

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 30 April 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹149,480/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹137,023/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹239,300/1 kg

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 30 April 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹149,190/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹136,750/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹238,700/1 kg

Gold Prices in Ahmedabad — 30 April 24 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad — ₹149,640/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad — ₹137,170/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Ahmedabad — ₹239,430/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 30 April 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹149,560/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹137,097/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹239,300/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 30 April 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹149,250/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹136,813/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹238,790/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 30 April 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹149,680/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹137,207/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹239,490/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 30 April 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹149,880/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹137,390/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — ₹239,810/1 kg

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