Gold, silver prices today: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver on 4 May in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, others

Gold and silver prices today on 4 May: The price of the yellow metal in India's retail market remained largely stable on Monday, 4 May, with both 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates witnessing marginal changes across major cities. Silver prices also showed limited movement in the domestic bullion market.
MCX gold June futures were 0.16% up at ₹1,51,360 per 10 grams, while MCX silver futures were 3.72% up at ₹2,47,500 per kg around 9:13 am.
The price of 24-karat gold in India stood at ₹151,320 per 10 grams at 10:35 am on Sunday. Meanwhile, 22-karat gold was priced at ₹139,168 per 10 grams in the physical bullion. Silver 999 Fine was priced at ₹251,190 per 1 kg, according to the data available on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA).
In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery because it's more durable. Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 4 May, 2026.
24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹151,560/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹138,930/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹250,760/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹151,300/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹138,692/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹250,330/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad — ₹151,760/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad — ₹139,113/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Ahmedabad — ₹251,090/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹151,680/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹139,040/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹250,960/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹151,360/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹138,747/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹250,430/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹151,800/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹139,150/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹251,160/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹152,000/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹139,333/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — ₹251,490/1 kg
Notably, gold prices last year experienced their strongest bull run since 1979, rising by over 75%. In recent months, gold prices have risen modestly amid strong safe-haven demand and global economic uncertainty.
Nations across the world are eagerly waiting for a peace resolution between the US and Iran, with the chokepoint Strait of Hormuz a serious concern. This is because the Strait of Hormuz is a critical global chokepoint, accounting for roughly 20% of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) consumption. Disruptions in traffic through this chokepoint have impacted global oil and energy prices.
US President Donald Trump announced ‘Project Freedom’ to guide stranded ships through the Strait of Hormuz, though the risks of a blockade and fragile peace prospects kept markets on edge.
In India, the yellow metal climbed from ₹135,257 in early January to ₹157,480 in early March, marking an appreciation of around 16%. In May, the precious metal is trading below those highs as investors booked profits.
Meanwhile, silver prices have seen even steeper increases due to strong demand and currency fluctuations, rising from roughly ₹78,600/kg in 2023-2024 to over ₹200,000/kg in the early months of 2026.