Gold, silver prices today: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver on 6 May in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and Silver prices today on 6 May: Gold prices jumped more than 1% on the MCX on Wednesday, 6 May. This was primarily driven by strong spot demand, a weaker dollar, a decline in crude oil prices, and hopes that peace talks between the US and Iran would resume to finally end the ongoing war in the Middle East.

MCX gold June futures rose by nearly ₹2,000, or more than 1.1%, to ₹1,51,810 per 10 grams, while MCX silver July futures jumped by ₹6,309, or nearly 3%, to ₹2,50,924 per kg in early deals.

In the previous session, MCX gold's June contracts closed at ₹1,49,838 per 10 grams, rising 0.3%, while MCX silver's July contracts closed at ₹2,44,420 per kg, gaining 0.2%.

Reasons for the rise in commodity prices Wednesday's gains in precious metals were driven by a second consecutive day of crude oil price declines, which weighed on the US dollar.

Brent crude prices also fell by nearly 2% today, trading below $110 per barrel. This decline was driven by expectations that the oil supply, disrupted by tensions between the US and Iran, especially through the Strait of Hormuz, could return to normal, as US President Donald Trump indicated a possible peace deal with Iran may be reached.

Furthermore, the dollar index declined by 0.21%, making the greenback-backed bullion cheaper for investors in overseas currencies.

Implications of these geopolitical developments These significant geopolitical developments are bound to have a direct impact on global oil and commodity prices in the coming days and weeks, depending on how the ongoing Middle East tensions unfold.

In this backdrop, let us look at the Gold and Silver prices across major Indian cities on 6 May 2026. Do keep in mind, in the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery because it's more durable.

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 6 May 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹152,170/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹139,489/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹250,870/1 kg

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 6 May 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹151,910/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹139,251/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹250,430/1 kg

Gold Prices in Ahmedabad — 6 May 24 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad — ₹152,370/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad — ₹139,673/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Ahmedabad — ₹251,200/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 6 May 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹152,340/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹139,645/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹251,250/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 6 May 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹152,010/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹139,343/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹250,720/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 6 May 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹152,460/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹139,755/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹251,450/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 6 May 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹152,660/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹139,938/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — ₹251,790/1 kg