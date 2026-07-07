Gold, silver prices today: Comex gold and silver edge lower amid Middle East tensions, firm US dollar

Precious metals came under renewed selling pressure on Tuesday, 7 July, as investors assessed escalating tensions in the Middle East while awaiting the Federal Reserve's June meeting minutes for fresh clues on the US central bank's monetary policy outlook.

COMEX gold futures slipped $40 per troy ounce to an intraday low of $4,127, while silver futures fell $1.62 per troy ounce to $60.71.

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In the previous session, the yellow metal climbed to a two-week high after a volatile trading session, while silver ended with gains of more than 2%.

Fresh geopolitical concerns resurfaced after reports emerged of another attack near the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the Associated Press, a Qatari LNG tanker and a Saudi-flagged crude oil tanker were damaged in the area. The incident marks the first reported attack on a Qatari LNG vessel since the Iran conflict began earlier this year.

The incident comes at a delicate stage in diplomatic efforts, with Qatar serving as a key mediator in negotiations between the US and Iran aimed at ending the conflict. Three separate attacks on ships would mark the highest number since interim peace, underscoring the continued risks to ships crossing through Hormuz.

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However, concerns over higher inflation and interest rates have eased after crude oil prices retreated to pre-war levels following the announcement of an interim agreement between the US and Iran last month. Both countries are currently working towards a longer-term peace deal.

While crude oil prices have fallen back to pre-war levels, gold and silver remain well below their February highs, despite staging a healthy recovery in recent sessions. Gold is still 24% below its February peak, while silver remains 38% lower.

Meanwhile, the rebound in the US dollar also weighed on precious metals. The US Dollar Index, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, rose 0.14% to 101, following two consecutive sessions of modest declines.

Looking ahead, investors will closely monitor the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting, due on Wednesday, for fresh clues on policymakers' outlook. However, expectations of an imminent interest rate hike have eased after US hiring slowed sharply in June, signalling that the labour market remains under pressure despite showing resilience in recent months.

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MCX gold, silver remain under pressure Tracking weakness in the international market, MCX gold futures slipped ₹1,916 per 10 grams to an intraday low of ₹1,45,001.

In the previous session, the yellow metal had declined ₹461. Last week, gold came close to the ₹1.50 lakh mark, a level last seen in mid-June.

MCX silver futures also remained under pressure for a second consecutive session, falling ₹6,371 per kg to an intraday low of ₹2,29,638.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.