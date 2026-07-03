Gold, silver prices today: Comex gold and silver extend rally as weak US jobs data cools Fed rate hike fears

Gold and silver prices extended their recovery rally on Friday, 3 July, as fears of an imminent interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve eased following a softer-than-expected US jobs report. The weaker data also tempered the rally in the dollar, making dollar-denominated commodities more attractive to holders of other currencies.

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Comex gold futures climbed $83 per troy ounce to an intraday high of $4,208 and were on track for a second consecutive weekly gain. Silver futures advanced $2.35 per troy ounce to $63.50.

Data released on Thursday showed that US hiring slowed sharply in June, suggesting the labour market continues to face challenges despite signs of resilience in recent months.

The US economy added just 57,000 jobs in June, the fewest in four months and well below forecasts of 110,000, while the unemployment rate stood at 4.2%. The report followed weaker-than-expected private-sector employment data released on Wednesday.

The softer labour market numbers are expected to reduce pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise rates at its July meeting. Expectations of higher borrowing costs have been a key headwind for non-yielding bullion.

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Earlier this week, Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh said inflation expectations and inflation risks had moderated in recent weeks, while reaffirming the central bank’s commitment to bringing inflation back to its 2% target.

As traders scaled back expectations of a near-term Fed rate hike, demand for the US dollar also weakened. The dollar index slipped below 101 in Friday’s trade and was headed for its biggest weekly decline since April.

Oil prices, a major driver of inflation in recent months, have also retreated towards pre-war levels as tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has increased. Crude prices have edged lower this week following positive discussions in Qatar aimed at converting the US-Iran interim 60-day truce into a lasting peace agreement.

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Meanwhile, gold ended the second quarter of 2026 with a 13.5% decline, marking its worst quarterly performance in 13 years. The metal also snapped a six-quarter winning streak, during which it had rallied 76%, after touching a record high of $5,626 in January.

MCX gold, silver extend winning run Tracking gains in the international market, the near-month gold futures contract on the MCX surged ₹2,311 per 10 grams to an intraday high of ₹1,48,069, extending its winning streak to a fourth consecutive session. The rebound came after the metal ended June with an 8% decline.

“Market participants will now closely watch next week’s Federal Reserve meeting minutes for further guidance on the US interest-rate outlook and the dollar’s direction. Technically, gold is expected to trade in the ₹1,45,000–1,49,000 range, with global cues continuing to drive sentiment,” said Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst – Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities.

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Meanwhile, the near-month silver futures contract on the MCX climbed ₹5,572 per kilogram to touch the day’s high of ₹2,38,876.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.