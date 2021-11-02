Dhanteras 2021: Gold, silver prices fall today. Check out latest rates

"Prices continue to stay firm but unlikely for major rallies in the immediate run. A stronger US currency, optimistic global economic sentiment, and expectations of tapering off stimulus measures by Central banks continue to put pressure on safe assets like gold. A steady equity and limited physical buying from major consumers like India also influencing the short-term outlook of the commodity. However, a weak Indian Rupee and festive season demand would limit major selloffs in domestic prices," said Hareesh V, Head of Commodity at Geojit Financial Services.