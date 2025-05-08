Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on May 8

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published8 May 2025, 07:39 AM IST
Gold, silver prices in your city, May 8: The United States Federal Reserve on May 7 kept rates steady, citing inflation. This was in line with what experts predicted, as prices of the yellow metal lowered this past week on low expectations for change.

While experts are divided over where gold and silver prices are headed due to several recent geopolitical developments, including rising tensions between India and Pakistan and renewed conflict between Israel and Gaza. Commodities (gold and silver) have emerged as the safe haven investment in these volatile markets.

In terms of returns, over the past year along, gold cost has jumped 30 per cent, returned 15 per cent CAGR since 2001; and since 1995, has beaten inflation by over 2-4 per cent, data shows.

Gold Prices Today: Check Gold Rates in India — May 8

As such, price at 6.20 am on May 8, on the MCX gold index was 97,051/10 gm, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at 95,730/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at 97,380/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 6.20 am on May 8. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at 89,265/10 gms. And, silver prices today are at 95,840/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here for prices of gold and silver in your city today on May 8 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — May 8

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — May 8

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — May 8

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — May 8

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — May 8

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — May 8

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Key Takeaways
  • Gold prices in major Indian cities show slight variations, influenced by geopolitical tensions.
  • Over the past year, gold has jumped 30%, indicating its status as a safe-haven investment.
  • Silver prices are also impacted by the same market forces, with current rates available for investors.

