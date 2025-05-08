Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on May 8

Gold, silver prices in your city, May 8: The United States Federal Reserve on May 7 kept rates steady, citing inflation. This was in line with what experts predicted, as prices of the yellow metal lowered this past week on low expectations for change.

While experts are divided over where gold and silver prices are headed due to several recent geopolitical developments, including rising tensions between India and Pakistan and renewed conflict between Israel and Gaza. Commodities (gold and silver) have emerged as the safe haven investment in these volatile markets.

In terms of returns, over the past year along, gold cost has jumped 30 per cent, returned 15 per cent CAGR since 2001; and since 1995, has beaten inflation by over 2-4 per cent, data shows.

Gold Prices Today: Check Gold Rates in India — May 8 As such, price at 6.20 am on May 8, on the MCX gold index was ₹97,051/10 gm, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at ₹95,730/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹97,380/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 6.20 am on May 8. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹89,265/10 gms. And, silver prices today are at ₹95,840/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here for prices of gold and silver in your city today on May 8 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai.