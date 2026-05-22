Gold, silver prices trade lower: Can precious metals rebound next week? Key levels to watch

Gold and silver prices in India traded lower on Friday, tracking weakness in global bullion markets as a stronger US dollar and elevated crude oil prices fuelled expectations of higher interest rates by the US Federal Reserve.

MCX gold rate today for June futures declined by ₹501, or 0.31%, to ₹1,59,105 per 10 grams. MCX silver price for July futures fell by ₹2,320, or 0.84%, to ₹2,72,563 per kg.

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This week so far, MCX gold price has risen 0.23%, while MCX silver price has remained flat.

In the international market, gold prices edged lower as the US dollar hovered near a six-week high, making dollar-denominated bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies. The yellow metal has declined around 0.4% so far this week.

Spot gold price slipped 0.5% to $4,519.72 per ounce, while US gold futures for June delivery eased 0.5% to $4,520.30 per ounce. Spot silver price dropped 1.1% to $75.82 per ounce.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices advanced as investors remained sceptical about the prospects of a breakthrough in US-Iran peace talks.

Higher crude oil prices tend to elevate inflation risks, strengthening expectations that interest rates could remain elevated for longer. Markets are currently pricing in a US Fed rate hike before the end of the year, with a 60% probability of a move by December, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

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Although gold is traditionally viewed as a hedge against inflation, a higher interest rate environment generally weighs on the non-yielding precious metal.

Gold Price Outlook MCX gold prices remained range-bound between ₹1,57,500 and ₹1,60,400 this week, while continuing to hold above key daily moving averages.

“The 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-DEMA are positioned at ₹1,56,363, ₹1,54,705, ₹1,51,940 and ₹1,51,940, respectively, indicating that the broader trend remains positive. Meanwhile, open interest declined by nearly 1,200 lots, signalling profit-booking and limited aggressive fresh participation at higher levels,” said Kaveri More, Commodity Technical Analyst at Choice Broking.

According to More, traders should closely monitor a sustained breakout beyond the current trading range, as it could determine the next directional move in gold prices.

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Silver Price Outlook In the domestic market, MCX silver prices have maintained strength above the 20-DEMA level of ₹2,67,684. The metal has also rebounded from an important 50% retracement zone, indicating renewed buying interest at lower levels.

“A sustained breakout above ₹2,80,400 could accelerate momentum towards ₹2,86,800 and potentially beyond the psychological ₹3,00,000 mark in the coming sessions. On the downside, immediate support for silver is placed at ₹2,65,000, followed by a stronger support zone near ₹2,49,300,” More added.

She further noted that uncertainty surrounding uranium trade discussions, disputes over control of the Strait of Hormuz, and the US rejection of certain geopolitical proposals continued to support safe-haven sentiment across precious metals markets.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.