Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on May 21

Gold, silver prices in your city, May 21: Price of gold is on the rise today, amid weakness in the United States Dollar (USD) and concerns about fiscal uncertainty in the world's largest economy led by President Donald Trump.

Experts are steadfast that gold and silver are safe haven investments and recommend a mix of commodities in your portfolio to safeguard against any volatility in the markets.

In terms of returns, over the past year along, gold cost has jumped 30 per cent, returned 15 per cent CAGR since 2001; and since 1995, has beaten inflation by over 2-4 per cent, data shows. Further, while gold in 2025 has seen highs and lows, silver has been a slow and steady winner, sometimes beating out gold in terms of insulation from volatility.

Some experts state that even on dips, buying gold is an “opportunity” and others recommend gold ETFs to create exposure, instead of the metal itself, to further cut down on making charges and storage cost. So, you must check your own portfolio, goals, and with you financial manager (if one), for how to invest in these.

Gold Prices Today: Check Gold Rates in India — May 21 Prices opened higher today by ₹450 per 10 grams on May 21. At 10.30 am, the MCX gold index was at ₹95,291/10 gm, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at ₹97,620/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹95,730/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 10.30 am on May 21. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹87,735/10 gms. And, silver prices today are at ₹97,880/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here for prices of gold and silver in your city today on May 21 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price for you.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — May 21 Gold bullion rates in Kolkata — ₹ 95,780/10 gm.

95,780/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹ 95,291/10 gm.

95,291/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Kolkata — ₹ 97,700/kg.

97,700/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹ 97,620/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — May 21 Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad — ₹ 96,100/10 gm.

96,100/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 95,291/10 gm.

95,291/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 98,000/kg.

98,000/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 97,620/kg. Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.