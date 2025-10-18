Amid the bullion run, investors are bullish on shares of MCX—the commodity exchange where the action is unfolding
Abhinaba Saha 4 min read 18 Oct 2025, 07:00 am IST
Summary
With volumes soaring and profit run-rates touching record highs, MCX is emerging as the equity-market proxy for India’s obsession with precious metals. Here's the why and how behind MCX becoming a markets favourite.
As bullion prices sparkle and shoppers crowd showrooms, a quiet but sure rush is unfolding on trading screens this Dhanteras. The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) has become an unlikely festive favourite, mirroring gold and silver’s rally as retail traders pour into bullion options and futures.
