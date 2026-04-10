Gold, silver rate today, 10 April: Check live price of 24 kt, 22 kt, 18 kt gold and 10 gm, 100 gm, 1 kg silver

Gold, silver price today, 10 April: Gold rates today and silver rates today declined on the MCX during early trades, with the precious metals falling slightly as compared to the previous day's close.

MCX gold rate dipped by 0.60% to ₹1,52,561 per 10 grams, showing losses as compared to yesterday. MCX silver price declined by 0.70% on the other hand, falling to to ₹2,42,067 per kg.

Gold and silver prices in India today declined due to profit booking amid a strengthening US dollar, as concerns over the US-Iran ceasefire persisted and crude oil prices saw an increase of 1%.

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Gold rates as well as silver rates have been on a decline since Donald Trump announced a ceasefire to the US-Iran deal, making investors rush to the stock markets again.

Check below for the gold rates and silver rates on 10 April in your city.

Gold price today in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru 1. Gold rate today in Delhi: ₹1,52,340 for 24 kt, ₹1,39,645 for 22 kt, ₹1,14,255 for 18 kt

2. Gold rate today in Jaipur: ₹1,52,580 for 24 kt, ₹1,39,865 for 22 kt, ₹1,14,435 for 18 kt

3. Gold rate today in Mumbai: ₹1,52,600 for 24 kt, ₹1,39,883 for 22 kt, ₹1,14,450 for 18 kt

4. Gold rate today in Kolkata: ₹1,52,380 for 24 kt, ₹1,39,682 for 22 kt, ₹1,14,285 for 18 kt

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5. Gold rate today in Chennai: ₹1,53,000 for 24 kt, ₹1,40,250 for 22 kt, ₹1,14,750 for 18 kt

6. Gold rate today in Bengaluru: ₹1,52,680 for 24 kt, ₹1,39,957 for 22 kt, ₹1,14,510 for 18 kt

7. Gold rate today in Hyderabad: ₹1,52,800 for 24 kt, ₹1,40,067 for 22 kt, ₹1,14,600 for 18 kt

8. Gold rate today in Nashik: ₹1,52,600 for 24 kt, ₹1,39,883 for 22 kt, ₹1,14,435 for 18 kt

9. Gold rate today in Rajkot: ₹1,52,870 for 24 kt, ₹1,40,131 for 22 kt, ₹1,14,653 for 18 kt

10. Gold rate today in Pune: ₹1,52,600 for 24 kt, ₹1,39,883 for 22 kt, ₹1,14,450 for 18 kt.

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Silver 999 rate today in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai 1. Silver rate in Delhi today: ₹2,421 for 10 gm, ₹24,213 for 100 gm, ₹2,42,130 for 1 kg

2. Silver rate today in Jaipur: ₹2,425 for 10 gm, ₹24,251for 100 gm, ₹2,42,510 for 1 kg

3. Silver rate today in Mumbai: ₹2,426 for 10 gm, ₹24,255 for 100 gm, ₹2,42,550 for 1 kg

4. Silver rate today in Kolkata: ₹2,424 for 10 gm, ₹24,237 for 100 gm, ₹2,42,370 for 1 kg

5. Silver rate today in Chennai: ₹2,436 for 10 gm, ₹24,355 for 100 gm, ₹2,43,550 for 1 kg

6. Silver rate today in Bengaluru: ₹2,430 for 10 gm, ₹24,304 for 100 gm, ₹2,43,040 for 1 kg

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7. Silver rate today in Hyderabad: ₹2,432 for 10 gm, ₹24,323 for 100 gm, ₹2,37,500for 1 kg

8. Silver rate today in Nashik: ₹2,426 for 10 gm, ₹24,255 for 100 gm, ₹2,43,230 for 1 kg

9. Silver rate today in Rajkot: ₹2,435 for 10 gm, ₹24,349 for 100 gm, ₹2,43,490 for 1 kg

10. Silver rate today in Pune: ₹2,426 for 10 gm, ₹24,255 for 100 gm, ₹2,42,550 for 1 kg.

(Data from bullions.co.in)