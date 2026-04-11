Gold, silver rate today, 11 April: Check live price of 24 kt, 22 kt, 18 kt gold and 10 gm, 100 gm, 1 kg silver

Gold, silver rates today, 11 April: Gold rate and silver rate today, 11 April, remained steady on the MCX as trading closed for the weekend.
Following the easing of inflation fears and the start of US-Iran ceasefire talks in Islamabad, the precious yellow metal witnessed value buying throughout the week. The MCX gold rate closed at ₹1,52,690 per 10 gm, logging a weekly gain of around 2% against the previous Friday's close of ₹1,49,650 per 10 gm.
Meanwhile, MCX silver rate remained steady too at ₹2,43,300 per kg during Friday's close.
Gold rates as well as silver rates have been on a decline since Donald Trump announced a ceasefire to the US-Iran deal, making investors rush to the stock markets again.
1. Gold rate today in Delhi: ₹1,52,340 for 24 kt, ₹1,39,645 for 22 kt, ₹1,14,255 for 18 kt
2. Gold rate today in Jaipur: ₹1,52,580 for 24 kt, ₹1,39,865 for 22 kt, ₹1,14,435 for 18 kt
3. Gold rate today in Mumbai: ₹1,52,610 for 24 kt, ₹1,39,893 for 22 kt, ₹1,14,458 for 18 kt
4. Gold rate today in Kolkata: ₹1,52,380 for 24 kt, ₹1,39,682 for 22 kt, ₹1,14,285 for 18 kt
5. Gold rate today in Chennai: ₹1,53,000 for 24 kt, ₹1,40,250 for 22 kt, ₹1,14,750 for 18 kt
6. Gold rate today in Bengaluru: ₹1,52,680 for 24 kt, ₹1,39,957 for 22 kt, ₹1,14,510 for 18 kt
7. Gold rate today in Hyderabad: ₹1,52,800 for 24 kt, ₹1,40,067 for 22 kt, ₹1,14,600 for 18 kt
8. Gold rate today in Nashik: ₹1,52,610 for 24 kt, ₹1,39,893 for 22 kt, ₹1,14,458 for 18 kt
9. Gold rate today in Rajkot: ₹1,52,610 for 24 kt, ₹1,40,131 for 22 kt, ₹1,14,653 for 18 kt
10. Gold rate today in Pune: ₹1,52,600 for 24 kt, ₹1,39,893 for 22 kt, ₹1,14,458 for 18 kt.
1. Silver rate in Delhi today: ₹2,434 for 10 gm, ₹24,335 for 100 gm, ₹2,43,350 for 1 kg
2. Silver rate today in Jaipur: ₹2,437 for 10 gm, ₹24,374 for 100 gm, ₹2,43,740 for 1 kg
3. Silver rate today in Mumbai: ₹2,438 for 10 gm, ₹24,377 for 100 gm, ₹2,43,770 for 1 kg
4. Silver rate today in Kolkata: ₹2,424 for 10 gm, ₹24,237 for 100 gm, ₹2,42,370 for 1 kg
5. Silver rate today in Chennai: ₹2,436 for 10 gm, ₹24,355 for 100 gm, ₹2,43,550 for 1 kg
6. Silver rate today in Bengaluru: ₹2,430 for 10 gm, ₹24,304 for 100 gm, ₹2,43,040 for 1 kg
7. Silver rate today in Hyderabad: ₹2,432 for 10 gm, ₹24,323 for 100 gm, ₹2,37,500for 1 kg
8. Silver rate today in Nashik: ₹2,438 for 10 gm, ₹24,377 for 100 gm, ₹2,43,770 for 1 kg
9. Silver rate today in Rajkot: ₹2,435 for 10 gm, ₹24,349 for 100 gm, ₹2,43,490 for 1 kg
10. Silver rate today in Pune: ₹2,438 for 10 gm, ₹24,377 for 100 gm, ₹2,43,770 for 1 kg.
(Data from bullions.co.in)
Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid. <br> With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency. <br> Swastika’s specialisations include: <br> Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies <br> Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories <br> Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc. <br> Swastika can be followed on her <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/swastika-das-sharma-82a464153/">LinkedIn</a> profile as well as on X at <a href="https://x.com/swastika1005">@swastika1005</a>. She can be reached by email via <a href="swastika.sharma@htdigital.in">swastika.sharma@htdigital.in</a>.
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