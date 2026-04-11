Gold, silver rate today, 11 April: Check live price of 24 kt, 22 kt, 18 kt gold and 10 gm, 100 gm, 1 kg silver

Swastika Das Sharma

Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid. <br> With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency. <br> Swastika’s specialisations include: <br> Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies <br> Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories <br> Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc. <br> Swastika can be followed on her <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/swastika-das-sharma-82a464153/">LinkedIn</a> profile as well as on X at <a href="https://x.com/swastika1005">@swastika1005</a>. She can be reached by email via <a href="swastika.sharma@htdigital.in">swastika.sharma@htdigital.in</a>.