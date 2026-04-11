Gold, silver rate today, 11 April: Check live price of 24 kt, 22 kt, 18 kt gold and 10 gm, 100 gm, 1 kg silver

Gold, silver rates today, 11 April: Check the live price of gold and silver today in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore. Kolkata, Chennai and other major Indian cities.

Swastika Das Sharma
Updated11 Apr 2026, 11:39 AM IST
Gold, silver rates today, 11 April
Gold, silver rates today, 11 April(REUTERS)

Gold, silver rates today, 11 April: Gold rate and silver rate today, 11 April, remained steady on the MCX as trading closed for the weekend.

Following the easing of inflation fears and the start of US-Iran ceasefire talks in Islamabad, the precious yellow metal witnessed value buying throughout the week. The MCX gold rate closed at 1,52,690 per 10 gm, logging a weekly gain of around 2% against the previous Friday's close of 1,49,650 per 10 gm.

Meanwhile, MCX silver rate remained steady too at 2,43,300 per kg during Friday's close.

Gold rates as well as silver rates have been on a decline since Donald Trump announced a ceasefire to the US-Iran deal, making investors rush to the stock markets again.

Also Read | Gold ETFs' inflows fall 57% MoM in March: Is it time to cut exposure?

Gold price today in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

1. Gold rate today in Delhi: 1,52,340 for 24 kt, 1,39,645 for 22 kt, 1,14,255 for 18 kt

2. Gold rate today in Jaipur: 1,52,580 for 24 kt, 1,39,865 for 22 kt, 1,14,435 for 18 kt

3. Gold rate today in Mumbai: 1,52,610 for 24 kt, 1,39,893 for 22 kt, 1,14,458 for 18 kt

4. Gold rate today in Kolkata: 1,52,380 for 24 kt, 1,39,682 for 22 kt, 1,14,285 for 18 kt

5. Gold rate today in Chennai: 1,53,000 for 24 kt, 1,40,250 for 22 kt, 1,14,750 for 18 kt

6. Gold rate today in Bengaluru: 1,52,680 for 24 kt, 1,39,957 for 22 kt, 1,14,510 for 18 kt

7. Gold rate today in Hyderabad: 1,52,800 for 24 kt, 1,40,067 for 22 kt, 1,14,600 for 18 kt

8. Gold rate today in Nashik: 1,52,610 for 24 kt, 1,39,893 for 22 kt, 1,14,458 for 18 kt

9. Gold rate today in Rajkot: 1,52,610 for 24 kt, 1,40,131 for 22 kt, 1,14,653 for 18 kt

10. Gold rate today in Pune: 1,52,600 for 24 kt, 1,39,893 for 22 kt, 1,14,458 for 18 kt.

Also Read | Silver price on MCX falls 0.7% amid a strong US dollar; US-Iran talks eyed
Also Read | MCX gold logs 2% weekly gain on US-Iran ceasefire buzz. Right time to buy?

Silver 999 rate today in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai

1. Silver rate in Delhi today: 2,434 for 10 gm, 24,335 for 100 gm, 2,43,350 for 1 kg

2. Silver rate today in Jaipur: 2,437 for 10 gm, 24,374 for 100 gm, 2,43,740 for 1 kg

3. Silver rate today in Mumbai: 2,438 for 10 gm, 24,377 for 100 gm, 2,43,770 for 1 kg

4. Silver rate today in Kolkata: 2,424 for 10 gm, 24,237 for 100 gm, 2,42,370 for 1 kg

5. Silver rate today in Chennai: 2,436 for 10 gm, 24,355 for 100 gm, 2,43,550 for 1 kg

6. Silver rate today in Bengaluru: 2,430 for 10 gm, 24,304 for 100 gm, 2,43,040 for 1 kg

7. Silver rate today in Hyderabad: 2,432 for 10 gm, 24,323 for 100 gm, 2,37,500for 1 kg

8. Silver rate today in Nashik: 2,438 for 10 gm, 24,377 for 100 gm, 2,43,770 for 1 kg

9. Silver rate today in Rajkot: 2,435 for 10 gm, 24,349 for 100 gm, 2,43,490 for 1 kg

10. Silver rate today in Pune: 2,438 for 10 gm, 24,377 for 100 gm, 2,43,770 for 1 kg.

(Data from bullions.co.in)

Key Takeaways
  • Gold prices have shown a weekly increase of around 2% amid easing inflation fears.
  • Silver rates remain stable, reflecting a consistent market trend.
  • Geopolitical events, such as US-Iran ceasefire talks, are impacting investor behavior in precious metal markets.

About the Author

Swastika Das Sharma

Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid. <br> With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency. <br> Swastika’s specialisations include: <br> Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies <br> Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories <br> Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc. <br> Swastika can be followed on her <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/swastika-das-sharma-82a464153/">LinkedIn</a> profile as well as on X at <a href="https://x.com/swastika1005">@swastika1005</a>. She can be reached by email via <a href="swastika.sharma@htdigital.in">swastika.sharma@htdigital.in</a>.

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