Gold, silver rate today, 13 April: Check live price of 24 kt, 22 kt, 18 kt gold and 10 gm, 100 gm, 1 kg silver

Gold, silver price today, 13 April: Gold rate today and silver rate today were under pressure, in line with the international market, as US and Iran failed to reach a ceasefire during their Pakistan talks.
MCX gold rates were lower by ₹1,105, or 0.72%, at ₹1,51,547 per 10 grams as against its previous close of ₹1,52,652 level.
Meanwhile, MCX silver rate was lower by ₹4,912, or 2.01%, at ₹2,38,362 per kilogram as compared to its previous close of ₹2,43,274 level.
Apart from the failed US-Iran talks and the subsequent action of Donald Trump to block the Strait of Hormuz, other factors also affected gold and silver prices today. International prices were weighed down by a stronger dollar, and dampened expectations of US Federal Reserve interest rate cuts this year after a surge in crude oil prices fuelled inflation worries.
1. Gold rate today in Delhi: ₹1,51,380 for 24 kt, ₹1,38,765 for 22 kt, ₹1,13,535 for 18 kt
2. Gold rate today in Jaipur: ₹1,51,620 for 24 kt, ₹1,38,985 for 22 kt, ₹1,13,715 for 18 kt
3. Gold rate today in Mumbai: ₹1,51,640 for 24 kt, ₹1,39,003 for 22 kt, ₹1,13,730 for 18 kt
4. Gold rate today in Kolkata: ₹1,51,450 for 24 kt, ₹1,38,829 for 22 kt, ₹1,13,588 for 18 kt
5. Gold rate today in Chennai: ₹1,52,090 for 24 kt, ₹1,39,416 for 22 kt, ₹1,14,068 for 18 kt
6. Gold rate today in Bengaluru: ₹1,51,840 for 24 kt, ₹1,39,187 for 22 kt, ₹1,13,880 for 18 kt
7. Gold rate today in Hyderabad: ₹1,51,970 for 24 kt, ₹1,39,306 for 22 kt, ₹1,13,978 for 18 kt
8. Gold rate today in Nashik: ₹1,51,640 for 24 kt, ₹1,39,003 for 22 kt, ₹1,13,730 for 18 kt
9. Gold rate today in Rajkot: ₹1,51,930 for 24 kt, ₹1,39,269 for 22 kt, ₹1,13,948 for 18 kt
10. Gold rate today in Pune: ₹1,51,640 for 24 kt, ₹1,39,003 for 22 kt, ₹1,13,730 for 18 kt.
1. Silver rate in Delhi today: ₹2,383 for 10 gm, ₹23,834 for 100 gm, ₹2,38,340 for 1 kg
2. Silver rate today in Jaipur: ₹2,387 for 10 gm, ₹23,871 for 100 gm, ₹2,38,710 for 1 kg
3. Silver rate today in Mumbai: ₹2,388 for 10 gm, ₹23,875 for 100 gm, ₹2,38,750 for 1 kg
4. Silver rate today in Kolkata: ₹2,382 for 10 gm, ₹23,819 for 100 gm, ₹2,38,190 for 1 kg
5. Silver rate today in Chennai: ₹2,392 for 10 gm, ₹23,920 for 100 gm, ₹2,39,200 for 1 kg
6. Silver rate today in Bengaluru: ₹2,391 for 10 gm, ₹23,909 for 100 gm, ₹2,39,090 for 1 kg
7. Silver rate today in Hyderabad: ₹2,393 for 10 gm, ₹23,928 for 100 gm, ₹2,39,280 for 1 kg
8. Silver rate today in Nashik: ₹2,388 for 10 gm, ₹23,875 for 100 gm, ₹2,38,750 for 1 kg
9. Silver rate today in Rajkot: ₹2,392 for 10 gm, ₹23,922 for 100 gm, ₹2,39,220 for 1 kg
10. Silver rate today in Pune: ₹2,388 for 10 gm, ₹23,875 for 100 gm, ₹2,38,750 for 1 kg.
(Data from bullions.co.in)
Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid. <br> With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency. <br> Swastika’s specialisations include: <br> Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies <br> Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories <br> Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc. <br> Swastika can be followed on her <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/swastika-das-sharma-82a464153/">LinkedIn</a> profile as well as on X at <a href="https://x.com/swastika1005">@swastika1005</a>. She can be reached by email via <a href="swastika.sharma@htdigital.in">swastika.sharma@htdigital.in</a>.
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