Gold, silver rate today, 15 April: Check live price of 24 kt, 22 kt gold and 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai, others

On April 15, gold prices in India edged lower, in line with the trend in international market. Check retail rates of gold and silver in major cities of the country.

Eshita Gain
Updated15 Apr 2026, 10:33 AM IST
Gold, silver rate today, 15 April
Gold, silver rate today, 15 April(AFP)

Gold and silver prices in your city on 15 April: The yellow metal's rates in India edged lower by 0.02 % in the domestic futures market on Wednesday, although it continued to trade above the 150,000 level.

On Wednesday, 15 April, MCX Gold 5 June contracts were priced at 154,793 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, MCX Silver 5 May contracts was up by 0.25 % at 253,379 per kg at around 10:18 am today.

Similar trend was witnessed in the international market, as gold prices inched lower after hitting a one-month high earlier in the session. This was largely attributed to the US dollar regaining some lost ground and prospects of another round of the US-Iran peace talks.

In the retail market of India, 24-carat gold was priced at 154,970/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA). Further, 22-carat gold was priced at 142,056/10 gms. Silver prices today are at 254,380/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

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Silverper Kg
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Check here for gold and silver prices in your city today, 15 April: Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — 15 April

24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — 154,690/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — 141,799/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — 253,920/1 kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in New Delhi — 15 April

24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — 154,420/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — 141,552/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — 253,480/1 kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad— 15 April

24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — 154,930/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — 142,019/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — 254,320/1 kg.

Gold and Silver prices in Kolkata — 15 April

24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — 154,550/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata— 141,671/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — 253,740/1 kg.

Gold and silver prices in Bengaluru — 15 April

24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — 154,880/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — 141,973/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — 254,280/1 kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — 15 April

24 karat gold rate in Chennai — 155,210/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — 142,276/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — 254,820/1 kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Ahmedabad — 15 April

24 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad — 154,960/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad — 142,047/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Ahmedabad — 254,420/1 kg.

Is it a good time to invest in gold?

Gold prices last year experienced their strongest bull run since 1979, rising by over 75%. In recent months, gold prices have risen modestly amid safe-haven demand and global economic uncertainty.

Meanwhile, silver prices have seen even steeper increases due to strong demand and currency fluctuations, rising from roughly 78,600/kg in 2023-2024 to over 200,000/kg in early 2026.

Also Read | Gold rate today under pressure on strong US dollar, US-Iran news in focus
Also Read | Gold loan outstandings surpasses personal loans in December 2025 — What we know

The yellow metal hit a record high above 180,000 in January this year, but prices have since eased from those levels, which is likely setting the stage for a lucrative entry point for investors looking to build positions.

At current levels of around 150,000, gold prices are down 16% or 30,000 from recent highs as investors have booked profits following the sharp rally and inflation concerns amid rising crude oil prices.

About the Author

Eshita Gain

Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.

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