Gold, silver rate today, 15 April: Check live price of 24 kt, 22 kt gold and 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai, others

Gold and silver prices in your city on 15 April: The yellow metal's rates in India edged lower by 0.02 % in the domestic futures market on Wednesday, although it continued to trade above the ₹150,000 level.
On Wednesday, 15 April, MCX Gold 5 June contracts were priced at ₹154,793 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, MCX Silver 5 May contracts was up by 0.25 % at ₹253,379 per kg at around 10:18 am today.
Similar trend was witnessed in the international market, as gold prices inched lower after hitting a one-month high earlier in the session. This was largely attributed to the US dollar regaining some lost ground and prospects of another round of the US-Iran peace talks.
In the retail market of India, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹154,970/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA). Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹142,056/10 gms. Silver prices today are at ₹254,380/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.
Check here for gold and silver prices in your city today, 15 April: Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price.
24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹154,690/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹141,799/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹253,920/1 kg.
24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹154,420/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹141,552/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹253,480/1 kg.
24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹154,930/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹142,019/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹254,320/1 kg.
24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹154,550/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Kolkata— ₹141,671/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹253,740/1 kg.
24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹154,880/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹141,973/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹254,280/1 kg.
24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹155,210/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹142,276/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — ₹254,820/1 kg.
24 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad — ₹154,960/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad — ₹142,047/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in Ahmedabad — ₹254,420/1 kg.
Gold prices last year experienced their strongest bull run since 1979, rising by over 75%. In recent months, gold prices have risen modestly amid safe-haven demand and global economic uncertainty.
Meanwhile, silver prices have seen even steeper increases due to strong demand and currency fluctuations, rising from roughly ₹78,600/kg in 2023-2024 to over ₹200,000/kg in early 2026.
The yellow metal hit a record high above ₹180,000 in January this year, but prices have since eased from those levels, which is likely setting the stage for a lucrative entry point for investors looking to build positions.
At current levels of around ₹150,000, gold prices are down 16% or ₹30,000 from recent highs as investors have booked profits following the sharp rally and inflation concerns amid rising crude oil prices.