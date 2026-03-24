Gold, silver rate today, 24 March: Check live price of 24 kt, 22 kt, 18 kt gold and 10 gm, 100 gm, 1 kg silver

Gold, silver rate today, 24 March: Gold prices and silver prices in India opened lower for the second straight session this week on 24 March, Tuesday, as inflation concerns amid the US-Iran war that has led to a devastation of the global oil infrastructure.

MCX gold rate today opened at ₹1,38,411 per 10 grams and touched a low of ₹1,36,762, logging around 2% intraday loss on 24 March. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices also extended their decline, cracking 4.21% or ₹9,474 at ₹215,693 per kg

Advertisement

Gold and silver rates are under pressure today despite an imminent de-escalation in the US-Iran war as the market expects the US Fed to keep interest rates unchanged in the near term due to persistent inflation fear. The market is estimating that central banks across the world will offload their gold reserves to fight inflation, which will then affect prices due to oversupply.

Gold rate today in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru 1. Gold rate today in Delhi: ₹1,37,820.00 for 24 kt, ₹1,26,564 for 22 kt, ₹1,03,553 for 18 kt

2. Gold rate today in Jaipur: ₹1,38,520 for 24 kt, ₹1,26,977 for 22 kt, ₹1,03,890 for 18 kt

3. Gold rate today in Mumbai: ₹1,38,540 for 24 kt, ₹1,26,995 for 22 kt, ₹1,03,905 for 18 kt

Advertisement

4. Gold rate today in Kolkata: ₹1,38,350 for 24 kt, ₹1,26,821 for 22 kt, ₹1,03,763 for 18 kt

5. Gold rate today in Chennai: ₹1,39,240 for 24 kt, ₹1,27,637 for 22 kt, ₹1,04,430 for 18 kt

6. Gold rate today in Bengaluru: ₹1,38,940 for 24 kt, ₹1,27,362 for 22 kt, ₹1,04,205 for 18 kt

7. Gold rate today in Hyderabad: ₹1,39,050 for 24 kt, ₹1,27,463 for 22 kt, ₹1,04,288 for 18 kt

8. Gold rate today in Nashik: ₹1,38,830 for 24 kt, ₹1,27,261 for 22 kt, ₹1,04,123 for 18 kt

9. Gold rate today in Rajkot: ₹1,39,490 for 24 kt, ₹1,27,866 for 22 kt, ₹1,04,618 for 18 kt

Advertisement

10. Gold rate today in Pune: ₹1,39,310 for 24 kt, ₹1,27,701 for 22 kt, ₹1,04,483 for 18 kt.

Silver rate today in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai 1. Silver price in Delhi today: ₹2,190 for 10 gm, ₹21,896 for 100 gm, ₹2,18,960 for 1 kg

2. Silver rate today in Jaipur: ₹2,193 for 10 gm, ₹21,932 for 100 gm, ₹2,19,320 for 1 kg

3. Silver rate today in Mumbai: ₹2,194 for 10 gm, ₹21,935 for 100 gm, ₹2,19,350 for 1 kg

4. Silver rate today in Kolkata: ₹2,191 for 10 gm, ₹21,906 for 100 gm, ₹2,19,060 for 1 kg

5. Silver rate today in Chennai: ₹2,211 for 10 gm, ₹22,107 for 100 gm, ₹2,21,070 for 1 kg

Advertisement

6. Silver rate today in Bengaluru: ₹2,206 for 10 gm, ₹22,060 for 100 gm, ₹2,20,600 for 1 kg

7. Silver rate today in Hyderabad: ₹2,208 for 10 gm, ₹22,077 for 100 gm, ₹2,20,770 for 1 kg

8. Silver rate today in Nashik: ₹2,204 for 10 gm, ₹22,043 for 100 gm, ₹2,20,430 for 1 kg

9. Silver rate today in Rajkot: ₹2,228 for 10 gm, ₹22,275 for 100 gm, ₹2,22,750 for 1 kg

10. Silver rate today in Pune: ₹2,225 for 10 gm, ₹22,245 for 100 gm, ₹2,22,450 for 1 kg.

Key Takeaways Gold prices dropped significantly, with potential oversupply expected as central banks may offload reserves.

Silver prices also fell sharply, reflecting broader economic concerns.

Market volatility is likely to continue amid inflation fears and geopolitical tensions.