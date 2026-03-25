Gold, silver rate today, 25 March: Check live price of 24 kt, 22 kt, 18 kt gold and 10 gm, 100 gm, 1 kg silver

Gold, silver rate today, 25 March: Gold and silver prices rallied today on the MCX amid the ongoing Middle East tensions and inflation concerns. Check the live price of gold and silver today in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Chennai and other major Indian cities.
Gold, silver rate today, 25 March: Gold prices and silver prices in India opened higher for the session, continuing to showcase volatility this week on 25 March, Wednesday, as inflation concerns amid the US-Iran war continue to pressure markets despite de-escalation signals.
MCX gold rate today opened at ₹143,079 per 10 grams and touched a high reflecting around 4.00% daily gain. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices also extended their gains, rising 5.39% or ₹7,430 at ₹232,898 per kg.
Gold and silver rates have rallied today due to an imminent de-escalation in the US-Iran war as the market expects the US Fed to keep interest rates unchanged in the near term due to persistent inflation fear. Going ahead, the market is estimating that central banks across the world will offload their gold reserves to fight inflation, which will then affect prices due to oversupply.
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