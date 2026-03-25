Gold, silver rate today, 25 March: Check live price of 24 kt, 22 kt, 18 kt gold and 10 gm, 100 gm, 1 kg silver

Gold, silver rate today, 25 March: Gold and Silver prices rallied today on MCX amid the war in the middle east and inflation concerns. Check the live prices of gold and silver today in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Chennai and other major Indian cities.

Shivam Shukla
Updated25 Mar 2026, 11:04 AM IST
Gold and silver prices today, 25 March
Gold and silver prices today, 25 March(AFP)

Gold, silver rate today, 25 March: Gold and silver prices rallied today on the MCX amid the ongoing Middle East tensions and inflation concerns. Check the live price of gold and silver today in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Chennai and other major Indian cities.

Gold, silver rate today, 25 March: Gold prices and silver prices in India opened higher for the session, continuing to showcase volatility this week on 25 March, Wednesday, as inflation concerns amid the US-Iran war continue to pressure markets despite de-escalation signals.

MCX gold rate today opened at 143,079 per 10 grams and touched a high reflecting around 4.00% daily gain. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices also extended their gains, rising 5.39% or 7,430 at 232,898 per kg.

Also Read | Gold rate today is on an uptrend as the fall in oil prices eases inflation fears

Gold and silver rates have rallied today due to an imminent de-escalation in the US-Iran war as the market expects the US Fed to keep interest rates unchanged in the near term due to persistent inflation fear. Going ahead, the market is estimating that central banks across the world will offload their gold reserves to fight inflation, which will then affect prices due to oversupply.

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Gold rate today in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

  1. Gold rate today in Delhi: 144,570.00 for 24 kt, 132,523 for 22 kt, 108,428 for 18 kt
  2. Gold rate today in Jaipur: 144,840 for 24 kt, 132,770 for 22 kt, 108,630 for 18 kt
  3. Gold rate today in Mumbai: 144,860 for 24 kt, 132,788 for 22 kt, 108,645 for 18 kt
  4. Gold rate today in Kolkata: 144,670 for 24 kt, 132,614 for 22 kt, 108,503 for 18 kt
  5. Gold rate today in Chennai: 145,280 for 24 kt, 133,173for 22 kt, 108,960 for 18 kt
  6. Gold rate today in Bengaluru: 145,100 for 24 kt, 133,008 for 22 kt, 108,825 for 18 kt
  7. Gold rate today in Hyderabad: 145,220 for 24 kt, 133,118 for 22 kt, 108,915 for 18 kt
  8. Gold rate today in Nashik: 144,990 for 24 kt, 132,908 for 22 kt, 108,743 for 18 kt
  9. Gold rate today in Rajkot: 145,800 for 24 kt, 132,082 for 22 kt, 108,885 for 18 kt
  10. Gold rate today in Pune: 145,030 for 24 kt, 132,733 for 22 kt, 108,600 for 18 kt.

Silver rate today in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai

  1. Silver price in Delhi today: 2,360 for 10 gm, 23,590 for 100 gm, 236,030 for 1 kg
  2. Silver rate today in Jaipur: 2,364 for 10 gm, 23,640 for 100 gm, 236,400 for 1 kg
  3. Silver rate today in Mumbai: 2,363 for 10 gm, 23,626 for 100 gm, 236,260 for 1 kg
  4. Silver rate today in Kolkata: 2,359 for 10 gm, 23,594 for 100 gm, 235,940 for 1 kg
  5. Silver rate today in Chennai: 2,369 for 10 gm, 23,690 for 100 gm, 236,900 for 1 kg
  6. Silver rate today in Bengaluru: 2,364 for 10 gm, 23,644 for 100 gm, 236,440 for 1 kg
  7. Silver rate today in Hyderabad: 2,366 for 10 gm, 23,663 for 100 gm, 236,630 for 1 kg
  8. Silver rate today in Nashik: 2,365 for 10 gm, 23,653 for 100 gm, 236,530for 1 kg
  9. Silver rate today in Rajkot: 2,368 for 10 gm, 23,684 for 100 gm, 236,840 for 1 kg
  10. Silver rate today in Pune: 2,365 for 10 gm, 23,653 for 100 gm, 236,530 for 1 kg.

Key Takeaways

  • Gold prices rose significantly amid ongoing geopolitical volatility.
  • Silver prices also rose sharply, reflecting broader economic concerns.​
  • Market volatility is likely to continue amid inflation fears and geopolitical tensions.

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