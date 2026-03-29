Gold, silver rate today, 29 March: Check live price of 24 kt, 22 kt, 18 kt gold and 10 gm, 100 gm, 1 kg silver

Gold, silver price today, 29 March: Gold and silver rates in India were flat on Saturday, 29 March due to a combination of factors including the Israel-US-Iran war, elevated US Treasury yields, volatile crude oil prices, a strong US Dollar (USD), and the hawkish stance of the US Federal Reserve and other central banks across the world.

Gold price on MCX closed at ₹1,47,270 per 10 gm on Friday, logging a solid recovery of over ₹17,500 per 10 gm.

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Meanwhile, silver price on MCX ended at ₹2,27,750 per kg, falling by around ₹204 on Friday.

Here are the city-wise gold and silver rates on Saturday, 29 March.

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Gold price today in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru 1. Gold rate today in Delhi: ₹1,46,780 for 24 kt, ₹1,34,548 for 22 kt, ₹1,10,085 for 18 kt

2. Gold rate today in Jaipur: ₹1,47,010 for 24 kt, ₹1,34,759 for 22 kt, ₹1,10,258 for 18 kt

3. Gold rate today in Mumbai: ₹1,47,030 for 24 kt, ₹1,34,778 for 22 kt, ₹1,10,273 for 18 kt

4. Gold rate today in Kolkata: ₹1,46,840 for 24 kt, ₹1,34,603 for 22 kt, ₹1,10,130 for 18 kt

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5. Gold rate today in Chennai: ₹1,47,460 for 24 kt, ₹1,35,172 for 22 kt, ₹1,10,595 for 18 kt

6. Gold rate today in Bengaluru: ₹1,47,150 for 24 kt, ₹1,34,888 for 22 kt, ₹1,10,363 for 18 kt

7. Gold rate today in Hyderabad: ₹1,47,270 for 24 kt, ₹1,34,998 for 22 kt, ₹1,10,453 for 18 kt

8. Gold rate today in Nashik: ₹1,47,030 for 24 kt, ₹1,34,778 for 22 kt, ₹1,10,273 for 18 kt

9. Gold rate today in Rajkot: ₹1,47,230 for 24 kt, ₹1,34,961 for 22 kt, ₹1,10,423 for 18 kt

10. Gold rate today in Pune: ₹1,47,030 for 24 kt, ₹1,34,778 for 22 kt, ₹1,10,273 for 18 kt.

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Silver rate today in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai 1. Silver rate in Delhi today: ₹2,276 for 10 gm, ₹22,756 for 100 gm, ₹2,27,560 for 1 kg

2. Silver rate today in Jaipur: ₹2,279 for 10 gm, ₹22,792 for 100 gm, ₹2,27,920 for 1 kg

3. Silver rate today in Mumbai: ₹2,280 for 10 gm, ₹22,795 for 100 gm, ₹2,27,950 for 1 kg

4. Silver rate today in Kolkata: ₹2,277 for 10 gm, ₹22,765 for 100 gm, ₹2,27,650 for 1 kg

5. Silver rate today in Chennai: ₹2,286 for 10 gm, ₹22,862 for 100 gm, ₹2,28,620 for 1 kg

6. Silver rate today in Bengaluru: ₹2,281 for 10 gm, ₹22,813 for 100 gm, ₹2,28,130 for 1 kg

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7. Silver rate today in Hyderabad: ₹2,283 for 10 gm, ₹22,831 for 100 gm, ₹2,28,310 for 1 kg

8. Silver rate today in Nashik: ₹2,280 for 10 gm, ₹22,795 for 100 gm, ₹2,27,950 for 1 kg

9. Silver rate today in Rajkot: ₹2,283 for 10 gm, ₹22,825 for 100 gm, ₹2,28,250 for 1 kg

10. Silver rate today in Pune: ₹2,280 for 10 gm, ₹22,795 for 100 gm, ₹2,27,950 for 1 kg.

The recent movement in gold and silver prices has been influenced by geopolitical developments, particularly the United States' decision to suspend airstrikes on Iran's energy infrastructure, which has raised hopes of easing tensions.