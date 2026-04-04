Gold, silver rate today, 4 April: Check live price of 24 kt, 22 kt, 18 kt gold and 10 gm, 100 gm, 1 kg silver

Gold, silver rate today, 4 April: Check the live price of gold and silver today in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore. Kolkata, Chennai and other major Indian cities.

Swastika Das Sharma
Updated4 Apr 2026, 09:50 AM IST
Gold, silver rate today, 4 April
Gold, silver rate today, 4 April(REUTERS)

Gold, silver rates today, 4 April: Gold prices remained flat while silver rates saw a major crash on Friday during the closing at MCX as the US-Israeli war with Iran in the Middle East extended to its fifth week.

Gold rate at the MCX closed flat on Friday at 1,49,650 per 10 gram, still 17% below the record high of 1,80,779 per 10 gram. However, experts predicted that the yellow metal could log a 2.2% weekly gain on US jobs data.

Meanwhile, silver prices in India saw a major loss at Friday's MCX close, falling by 10,901 or 4.5% to 2,32,600 per kg.

Prices of gold and silver have fluctuated in the recent weeks due to the US-Iran war, which has triggered significant supply constraints in terms of oil and seen major crashes in the Indian and global stock markets.

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Silverper Kg
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Here are the city-wise gold and silver rates on Saturday, 4 April.

Also Read | Gold rate today in India dips 17% from record high. Is this a right time to buy?

Gold price today in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

1. Gold rate today in Delhi: 1,49,220 for 24 kt, 1,36,785 for 22 kt, 1,11,915 for 18 kt

2. Gold rate today in Jaipur: 1,49,460 for 24 kt, 1,37,005 for 22 kt, 1,12,095 for 18 kt

3. Gold rate today in Mumbai: 1,49,480 for 24 kt, 1,37,023 for 22 kt, 1,12,110 for 18 kt

4. Gold rate today in Kolkata: 1,49,280 for 24 kt, 1,36,840 for 22 kt, 1,11,960 for 18 kt

5. Gold rate today in Chennai: 1,49,920 for 24 kt, 1,37,427 for 22 kt, 1,12,440 for 18 kt

6. Gold rate today in Bengaluru: 1,49,600 for 24 kt, 1,37,133 for 22 kt, 1,12,200 for 18 kt

7. Gold rate today in Hyderabad: 1,49,720 for 24 kt, 1,37,243 for 22 kt, 1,12,290 for 18 kt

8. Gold rate today in Nashik: 1,49,480 for 24 kt, 1,37,023 for 22 kt, 1,12,110 for 18 kt

9. Gold rate today in Rajkot: 1,49,680 for 24 kt, 1,37,207 for 22 kt, 1,12,260 for 18 kt

10. Gold rate today in Pune: 1,49,480 for 24 kt, 1,37,005 for 22 kt, 1,12,110 for 18 kt.

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Silver 999 rate today in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai

1. Silver rate in Delhi today: 2,325 for 10 gm, 23,252 for 100 gm, 2,32,520 for 1 kg

2. Silver rate today in Jaipur: 2,329 for 10 gm, 23,289 for 100 gm, 2,32,890 for 1 kg

3. Silver rate today in Mumbai: 2,329 for 10 gm, 23,292 for 100 gm, 2,32,920 for 1 kg

4. Silver rate today in Kolkata: 2,326 for 10 gm, 23,261 for 100 gm, 2,32,610 for 1 kg

5. Silver rate today in Chennai: 2,336 for 10 gm, 2,336 for 100 gm, 2,33,600 for 1 kg

6. Silver rate today in Bengaluru: 2,331 for 10 gm, 23,310 for 100 gm, 2,33,100 for 1 kg

7. Silver rate today in Hyderabad: 2,333 for 10 gm, 23,329 for 100 gm, 2,33,290 for 1 kg

8. Silver rate today in Nashik: 2,329 for 10 gm, 23,292 for 100 gm, 2,32,920 for 1 kg

9. Silver rate today in Rajkot: 2,332 for 10 gm, 23,323 for 100 gm, 2,33,230 for 1 kg

10. Silver rate today in Pune: 2,329 for 10 gm, 23,292 for 100 gm, 2,32,920 for 1 kg.

Key Takeaways
  • Silver prices in India fell significantly due to geopolitical tensions.
  • Gold prices remained stable but are still below record highs.
  • Market fluctuations are influenced by international conflicts impacting supply chains.

About the Author

Swastika Das Sharma

Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid. <br> With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency. <br> Swastika’s specialisations include: <br> Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies <br> Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories <br> Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc. <br> Swastika can be followed on her <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/swastika-das-sharma-82a464153/">LinkedIn</a> profile as well as on X at <a href="https://x.com/swastika1005">@swastika1005</a>. She can be reached by email via <a href="swastika.sharma@htdigital.in">swastika.sharma@htdigital.in</a>.

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