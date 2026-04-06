Gold, silver rate today, 6 April: Check live price of 24 kt, 22 kt, 18 kt gold and 10 gm, 100 gm, 1 kg silver

Gold, silver rate today, 6 April: Gold and silver prices on Monday, 6 April, fell during early trade as traders engaged in profit booking.
MCX gold price fell by ₹1,400, or nearly 1%, to ₹1,48,298 per 10 grams by ₹1,400, or nearly 1%, to ₹1,48,298 per 10 grams during early trade.
Meanwhile, silver price today dropped by over ₹2,800, or more than 1%, to ₹2,29,651 per kg shortly after trade started at the MCX.
The profit booking in gold and silver comes amid a stronger US dollar, as the US-Iran war keeps crude oil prices at higher levels, raising inflationary concerns. Additionally, strong US jobs data dimmed the chances of a Fed rate cut, driving gold and silver prices lower.
Check below for the gold rates and silver rates on 6 April in your city.
1. Gold rate today in Delhi: ₹1,49,050 for 24 kt, ₹1,36,629 for 22 kt, ₹1,11,788 for 18 kt
2. Gold rate today in Jaipur: ₹1,49,290 for 24 kt, ₹1,36,849 for 22 kt, ₹1,11,968 for 18 kt
3. Gold rate today in Mumbai: ₹1,49,310 for 24 kt, ₹1,37,868 for 22 kt, ₹1,11,983 for 18 kt
4. Gold rate today in Kolkata: ₹1,49,020 for 24 kt, ₹1,36,602 for 22 kt, ₹1,11,765 for 18 kt
5. Gold rate today in Chennai: ₹1,49,650 for 24 kt, ₹1,37,179 for 22 kt, ₹1,12,238 for 18 kt
6. Gold rate today in Bengaluru: ₹1,49,340 for 24 kt, ₹1,36,895 for 22 kt, ₹1,12,005 for 18 kt
7. Gold rate today in Hyderabad: ₹1,49,590 for 24 kt, ₹1,37,124 for 22 kt, ₹1,12,193 for 18 kt
8. Gold rate today in Nashik: ₹1,49,310 for 24 kt, ₹1,36,868 for 22 kt, ₹1,11,983 for 18 kt
9. Gold rate today in Rajkot: ₹1,49,550 for 24 kt, ₹1,37,088 for 22 kt, ₹1,12,163 for 18 kt
10. Gold rate today in Pune: ₹1,49,310 for 24 kt, ₹1,36,868 for 22 kt, ₹1,11,983 for 18 kt.
1. Silver rate in Delhi today: ₹2,319 for 10 gm, ₹23,189 for 100 gm, ₹2,31,890 for 1 kg
2. Silver rate today in Jaipur: ₹2,323 for 10 gm, ₹23,226 for 100 gm, ₹2,32,260 for 1 kg
3. Silver rate today in Mumbai: ₹2,323 for 10 gm, ₹23,229 for 100 gm, ₹2,32,290 for 1 kg
4. Silver rate today in Kolkata: ₹2,317 for 10 gm, ₹23,171 for 100 gm, ₹2,31,710 for 1 kg
5. Silver rate today in Chennai: ₹2,327 for 10 gm, ₹23,269 for 100 gm, ₹2,32,690 for 1 kg
6. Silver rate today in Bengaluru: ₹2,322 for 10 gm, ₹23,220 for 100 gm, ₹2,32,200 for 1 kg
7. Silver rate today in Hyderabad: ₹2,324 for 10 gm, ₹23,238 for 100 gm, ₹2,32,380 for 1 kg
8. Silver rate today in Nashik: ₹2,329 for 10 gm, ₹23,294 for 100 gm, ₹2,32,940 for 1 kg
9. Silver rate today in Rajkot: ₹2,323 for 10 gm, ₹23,232 for 100 gm, ₹2,32,320 for 1 kg
10. Silver rate today in Pune: ₹2,329 for 10 gm, ₹23,294 for 100 gm, ₹2,32,940 for 1 kg.
Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid. <br> With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency. <br> Swastika’s specialisations include: <br> Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies <br> Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories <br> Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc. <br> Swastika can be followed on her <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/swastika-das-sharma-82a464153/">LinkedIn</a> profile as well as on X at <a href="https://x.com/swastika1005">@swastika1005</a>. She can be reached by email via <a href="swastika.sharma@htdigital.in">swastika.sharma@htdigital.in</a>.
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