Subscribe

Gold, silver rate today, 6 April: Check live price of 24 kt, 22 kt, 18 kt gold and 10 gm, 100 gm, 1 kg silver

Gold, silver rate today, 6 April: Check the live price of gold and silver today in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore. Kolkata, Chennai and other major Indian cities.

Swastika Das Sharma
Updated6 Apr 2026, 10:28 AM IST
Advertisement
Gold, silver rate today, 6 April
Gold, silver rate today, 6 April(REUTERS)
AI Quick Read

Gold, silver rate today, 6 April: Gold and silver prices on Monday, 6 April, fell during early trade as traders engaged in profit booking.

MCX gold price fell by 1,400, or nearly 1%, to 1,48,298 per 10 grams by 1,400, or nearly 1%, to 1,48,298 per 10 grams during early trade.

Meanwhile, silver price today dropped by over 2,800, or more than 1%, to 2,29,651 per kg shortly after trade started at the MCX.

Advertisement

The profit booking in gold and silver comes amid a stronger US dollar, as the US-Iran war keeps crude oil prices at higher levels, raising inflationary concerns. Additionally, strong US jobs data dimmed the chances of a Fed rate cut, driving gold and silver prices lower.

Gold 24K · per 10g
--
View Gold Rate ›
Silver per Kg
--
View Silver Rate ›

Check below for the gold rates and silver rates on 6 April in your city.

Also Read | Gold rate drops on MCX as dollar rises amid US-Iran war

Gold price today in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

1. Gold rate today in Delhi: 1,49,050 for 24 kt, 1,36,629 for 22 kt, 1,11,788 for 18 kt

2. Gold rate today in Jaipur: 1,49,290 for 24 kt, 1,36,849 for 22 kt, 1,11,968 for 18 kt

3. Gold rate today in Mumbai: 1,49,310 for 24 kt, 1,37,868 for 22 kt, 1,11,983 for 18 kt

Advertisement

4. Gold rate today in Kolkata: 1,49,020 for 24 kt, 1,36,602 for 22 kt, 1,11,765 for 18 kt

5. Gold rate today in Chennai: 1,49,650 for 24 kt, 1,37,179 for 22 kt, 1,12,238 for 18 kt

6. Gold rate today in Bengaluru: 1,49,340 for 24 kt, 1,36,895 for 22 kt, 1,12,005 for 18 kt

7. Gold rate today in Hyderabad: 1,49,590 for 24 kt, 1,37,124 for 22 kt, 1,12,193 for 18 kt

8. Gold rate today in Nashik: 1,49,310 for 24 kt, 1,36,868 for 22 kt, 1,11,983 for 18 kt

9. Gold rate today in Rajkot: 1,49,550 for 24 kt, 1,37,088 for 22 kt, 1,12,163 for 18 kt

Advertisement

10. Gold rate today in Pune: 1,49,310 for 24 kt, 1,36,868 for 22 kt, 1,11,983 for 18 kt.

Also Read | Silver rate today loses 1% as dollar strengthens, Fed rate-cut hopes fade
Also Read | Stock market today: Gift Nifty down, seven stocks to buy or sell on 6 April 2026

Silver 999 rate today in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai

1. Silver rate in Delhi today: 2,319 for 10 gm, 23,189 for 100 gm, 2,31,890 for 1 kg

2. Silver rate today in Jaipur: 2,323 for 10 gm, 23,226 for 100 gm, 2,32,260 for 1 kg

3. Silver rate today in Mumbai: 2,323 for 10 gm, 23,229 for 100 gm, 2,32,290 for 1 kg

4. Silver rate today in Kolkata: 2,317 for 10 gm, 23,171 for 100 gm, 2,31,710 for 1 kg

5. Silver rate today in Chennai: 2,327 for 10 gm, 23,269 for 100 gm, 2,32,690 for 1 kg

Advertisement

6. Silver rate today in Bengaluru: 2,322 for 10 gm, 23,220 for 100 gm, 2,32,200 for 1 kg

7. Silver rate today in Hyderabad: 2,324 for 10 gm, 23,238 for 100 gm, 2,32,380 for 1 kg

8. Silver rate today in Nashik: 2,329 for 10 gm, 23,294 for 100 gm, 2,32,940 for 1 kg

9. Silver rate today in Rajkot: 2,323 for 10 gm, 23,232 for 100 gm, 2,32,320 for 1 kg

10. Silver rate today in Pune: 2,329 for 10 gm, 23,294 for 100 gm, 2,32,940 for 1 kg.

About the Author

Swastika Das Sharma

Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that driv...Read More

Gold PriceSilver PricesGold And Silver Prices
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsCommoditiesGold, silver rate today, 6 April: Check live price of 24 kt, 22 kt, 18 kt gold and 10 gm, 100 gm, 1 kg silver
Read Next Story