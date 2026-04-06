Gold, silver rate today, 6 April: Check live price of 24 kt, 22 kt, 18 kt gold and 10 gm, 100 gm, 1 kg silver

Gold, silver rate today, 6 April: Gold and silver prices on Monday, 6 April, fell during early trade as traders engaged in profit booking.

MCX gold price fell by ₹1,400, or nearly 1%, to ₹1,48,298 per 10 grams by ₹1,400, or nearly 1%, to ₹1,48,298 per 10 grams during early trade.

Meanwhile, silver price today dropped by over ₹2,800, or more than 1%, to ₹2,29,651 per kg shortly after trade started at the MCX.

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The profit booking in gold and silver comes amid a stronger US dollar, as the US-Iran war keeps crude oil prices at higher levels, raising inflationary concerns. Additionally, strong US jobs data dimmed the chances of a Fed rate cut, driving gold and silver prices lower.

Check below for the gold rates and silver rates on 6 April in your city.

Also Read | Gold rate drops on MCX as dollar rises amid US-Iran war

Gold price today in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru 1. Gold rate today in Delhi: ₹1,49,050 for 24 kt, ₹1,36,629 for 22 kt, ₹1,11,788 for 18 kt

2. Gold rate today in Jaipur: ₹1,49,290 for 24 kt, ₹1,36,849 for 22 kt, ₹1,11,968 for 18 kt

3. Gold rate today in Mumbai: ₹1,49,310 for 24 kt, ₹1,37,868 for 22 kt, ₹1,11,983 for 18 kt

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4. Gold rate today in Kolkata: ₹1,49,020 for 24 kt, ₹1,36,602 for 22 kt, ₹1,11,765 for 18 kt

5. Gold rate today in Chennai: ₹1,49,650 for 24 kt, ₹1,37,179 for 22 kt, ₹1,12,238 for 18 kt

6. Gold rate today in Bengaluru: ₹1,49,340 for 24 kt, ₹1,36,895 for 22 kt, ₹1,12,005 for 18 kt

7. Gold rate today in Hyderabad: ₹1,49,590 for 24 kt, ₹1,37,124 for 22 kt, ₹1,12,193 for 18 kt

8. Gold rate today in Nashik: ₹1,49,310 for 24 kt, ₹1,36,868 for 22 kt, ₹1,11,983 for 18 kt

9. Gold rate today in Rajkot: ₹1,49,550 for 24 kt, ₹1,37,088 for 22 kt, ₹1,12,163 for 18 kt

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10. Gold rate today in Pune: ₹1,49,310 for 24 kt, ₹1,36,868 for 22 kt, ₹1,11,983 for 18 kt.

Silver 999 rate today in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai 1. Silver rate in Delhi today: ₹2,319 for 10 gm, ₹23,189 for 100 gm, ₹2,31,890 for 1 kg

2. Silver rate today in Jaipur: ₹2,323 for 10 gm, ₹23,226 for 100 gm, ₹2,32,260 for 1 kg

3. Silver rate today in Mumbai: ₹2,323 for 10 gm, ₹23,229 for 100 gm, ₹2,32,290 for 1 kg

4. Silver rate today in Kolkata: ₹2,317 for 10 gm, ₹23,171 for 100 gm, ₹2,31,710 for 1 kg

5. Silver rate today in Chennai: ₹2,327 for 10 gm, ₹23,269 for 100 gm, ₹2,32,690 for 1 kg

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6. Silver rate today in Bengaluru: ₹2,322 for 10 gm, ₹23,220 for 100 gm, ₹2,32,200 for 1 kg

7. Silver rate today in Hyderabad: ₹2,324 for 10 gm, ₹23,238 for 100 gm, ₹2,32,380 for 1 kg

8. Silver rate today in Nashik: ₹2,329 for 10 gm, ₹23,294 for 100 gm, ₹2,32,940 for 1 kg

9. Silver rate today in Rajkot: ₹2,323 for 10 gm, ₹23,232 for 100 gm, ₹2,32,320 for 1 kg

10. Silver rate today in Pune: ₹2,329 for 10 gm, ₹23,294 for 100 gm, ₹2,32,940 for 1 kg.