Gold, silver rate today, 8 April: Check live price of 24 kt, 22 kt, 18 kt gold and 10 gm, 100 gm, 1 kg silver

Gold, silver rate today, 8 April: Check the live price of gold and silver today in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore. Kolkata, Chennai and other major Indian cities.

Shivam Shukla
Updated8 Apr 2026, 10:23 AM IST
Gold, silver rate today, 8 April
Gold, silver rate today, 8 April(REUTERS)

Gold, silver rate today, 8 April: Gold and silver rates today rallied by up to 7% after US President Donald Trump and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire to allow negotiations aimed at ending the US-Iran war, which has unsettled global markets.

COMEX gold rate today surged as much as 3.1% to rise above $4,850 per ounce, building on a 1.2% increase from the previous session. Meanwhile, COMEX silver prices rose nearly 6.80% to $76.92 per ounce on Wednesday, during the Asian trading hours.

Furthermore, gold prices have dropped around 10%, and silver prices have declined over 17% since the conflict began at the end of February. However, a modest rebound in recent days has been supported by optimism about a potential ceasefire and the expectation that slowing global economic growth could offset expectations of steady or higher interest rates.

Also Read | Gold price jumps as oil prices crash after de-escalation in the US-Iran war

Check below for the gold rates and silver rates on 8 April in your city.

Gold price today in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Gold24K · per 10g
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View Gold Rate
Silverper Kg
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View Silver Rate

1. Gold rate today in Delhi: 1,53,020 for 24 kt, 1,40,268 for 22 kt, 1,14,765 for 18 kt

2. Gold rate today in Jaipur: 1,53,260 for 24 kt, 1,40,488 for 22 kt, 1,14,945 for 18 kt

3. Gold rate today in Mumbai: 1,53,260 for 24 kt, 1,40,488 for 22 kt, 1,14,945 for 18 kt

4. Gold rate today in Kolkata: 1,53,060 for 24 kt, 1,40,305 for 22 kt, 1,14,795 for 18 kt

5. Gold rate today in Chennai: 1,53,720 for 24 kt, 1,40,910 for 22 kt, 1,15,290 for 18 kt

6. Gold rate today in Bengaluru: 1,53,390 for 24 kt, 1,40,605 for 22 kt, 1,15,043 for 18 kt

7. Gold rate today in Hyderabad: 1,53,520 for 24 kt, 1,40,727 for 22 kt, 1,15,140 for 18 kt

8. Gold rate today in Nashik: 1,53,270 for 24 kt, 1,40,498 for 22 kt, 1,14,953 for 18 kt

9. Gold rate today in Rajkot: 1,53,480 for 24 kt, 1,40,698 for 22 kt, 1,15,110 for 18 kt

10. Gold rate today in Pune: 1,53,190 for 24 kt, 1,40,424 for 22 kt, 1,14,893 for 18 kt.

Also Read | Silver in Spotlight: White metal jumps 6% on weak dollar, US-Iran ceasefire

Silver 999 rate today in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai

1. Silver rate in Delhi today: 2,437 for 10 gm, 24,373 for 100 gm, 2,43,730 for 1 kg

2. Silver rate today in Jaipur: 2,441 for 10 gm, 24,411 for 100 gm, 2,44,110 for 1 kg

3. Silver rate today in Mumbai: 2,323 for 10 gm, 23,229 for 100 gm, 2,32,290 for 1 kg

4. Silver rate today in Kolkata: 2,438 for 10 gm, 24,382 for 100 gm, 2,43,820 for 1 kg

5. Silver rate today in Chennai: 2,327 for 10 gm, 23,269 for 100 gm, 2,32,690 for 1 kg

6. Silver rate today in Bengaluru: 2,443 for 10 gm, 24,434 for 100 gm, 2,44,340 for 1 kg

7. Silver rate today in Hyderabad: 2,449 for 10 gm, 24,490 for 100 gm, 2,44,900 for 1 kg

8. Silver rate today in Nashik: 2,434 for 10 gm, 24,342 for 100 gm, 2,43,420 for 1 kg

9. Silver rate today in Rajkot: 2,437 for 10 gm, 24,374 for 100 gm, 2,43,740 for 1 kg

10. Silver rate today in Pune: 2,434 for 10 gm, 24,342 for 100 gm, 2,43,420 for 1 kg.

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