Gold, silver rate today, 8 April: Check live price of 24 kt, 22 kt, 18 kt gold and 10 gm, 100 gm, 1 kg silver

Gold, silver rate today, 8 April: Gold and silver rates today rallied by up to 7% after US President Donald Trump and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire to allow negotiations aimed at ending the US-Iran war, which has unsettled global markets.
COMEX gold rate today surged as much as 3.1% to rise above $4,850 per ounce, building on a 1.2% increase from the previous session. Meanwhile, COMEX silver prices rose nearly 6.80% to $76.92 per ounce on Wednesday, during the Asian trading hours.
Furthermore, gold prices have dropped around 10%, and silver prices have declined over 17% since the conflict began at the end of February. However, a modest rebound in recent days has been supported by optimism about a potential ceasefire and the expectation that slowing global economic growth could offset expectations of steady or higher interest rates.
Gold price today in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru
1. Gold rate today in Delhi: ₹1,53,020 for 24 kt, ₹1,40,268 for 22 kt, ₹1,14,765 for 18 kt
2. Gold rate today in Jaipur: ₹1,53,260 for 24 kt, ₹1,40,488 for 22 kt, ₹1,14,945 for 18 kt
3. Gold rate today in Mumbai: ₹1,53,260 for 24 kt, ₹1,40,488 for 22 kt, ₹1,14,945 for 18 kt
4. Gold rate today in Kolkata: ₹1,53,060 for 24 kt, ₹1,40,305 for 22 kt, ₹1,14,795 for 18 kt
5. Gold rate today in Chennai: ₹1,53,720 for 24 kt, ₹1,40,910 for 22 kt, ₹1,15,290 for 18 kt
6. Gold rate today in Bengaluru: ₹1,53,390 for 24 kt, ₹1,40,605 for 22 kt, ₹1,15,043 for 18 kt
7. Gold rate today in Hyderabad: ₹1,53,520 for 24 kt, ₹1,40,727 for 22 kt, ₹1,15,140 for 18 kt
8. Gold rate today in Nashik: ₹1,53,270 for 24 kt, ₹1,40,498 for 22 kt, ₹1,14,953 for 18 kt
9. Gold rate today in Rajkot: ₹1,53,480 for 24 kt, ₹1,40,698 for 22 kt, ₹1,15,110 for 18 kt
10. Gold rate today in Pune: ₹1,53,190 for 24 kt, ₹1,40,424 for 22 kt, ₹1,14,893 for 18 kt.
1. Silver rate in Delhi today: ₹2,437 for 10 gm, ₹24,373 for 100 gm, ₹2,43,730 for 1 kg
2. Silver rate today in Jaipur: ₹2,441 for 10 gm, ₹24,411 for 100 gm, ₹2,44,110 for 1 kg
3. Silver rate today in Mumbai: ₹2,323 for 10 gm, ₹23,229 for 100 gm, ₹2,32,290 for 1 kg
4. Silver rate today in Kolkata: ₹2,438 for 10 gm, ₹24,382 for 100 gm, ₹2,43,820 for 1 kg
5. Silver rate today in Chennai: ₹2,327 for 10 gm, ₹23,269 for 100 gm, ₹2,32,690 for 1 kg
6. Silver rate today in Bengaluru: ₹2,443 for 10 gm, ₹24,434 for 100 gm, ₹2,44,340 for 1 kg
7. Silver rate today in Hyderabad: ₹2,449 for 10 gm, ₹24,490 for 100 gm, ₹2,44,900 for 1 kg
8. Silver rate today in Nashik: ₹2,434 for 10 gm, ₹24,342 for 100 gm, ₹2,43,420 for 1 kg
9. Silver rate today in Rajkot: ₹2,437 for 10 gm, ₹24,374 for 100 gm, ₹2,43,740 for 1 kg
10. Silver rate today in Pune: ₹2,434 for 10 gm, ₹24,342 for 100 gm, ₹2,43,420 for 1 kg.
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