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Gold, silver rate today, 9 April: Check live price of 24 kt, 22 kt, 18 kt gold and 10 gm, 100 gm, 1 kg silver

Gold, silver rate today, 9 April: Check the live price of gold and silver today in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore. Kolkata, Chennai and other major Indian cities.

Swastika Das Sharma
Updated9 Apr 2026, 12:07 PM IST
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Gold, silver rate today, 9 April
Gold, silver rate today, 9 April
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Gold, silver rates today, 9 April: Gold price and silver price were under pressure on Thursday, 9 April, with investors turning cautious as the rates of crude oil rose after Israel struck Lebanon despite a ceasefire announcement by US and Iran, killing 250 people and sending waves of uncertainty across the global market.

MCX gold rate today opened with a downside gap at 1,50,647 per 10 gm but quickly rebounded a little due to value buying, to rise above the 1,51,000 level. However, gold price in India still remained 0.50% lower than its previous close.

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Meanwhile, MCX silver rate today fell 2% or over 4,700 to 2,35,133 per kg as investors are still trying to assess whether the recent US–Iran ceasefire announcement will actually hold. A muted trend in dollar also facilitated the loss.

Check below for the gold rates and silver rates on 9 April in your city.

Also Read | Gold rate today under pressure as Israel's attack on Lebanon fuels oil price

Gold price today in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

1. Gold rate today in Delhi: 1,51,160 for 24 kt, 1,38,563 for 22 kt, 1,13,370 for 18 kt

2. Gold rate today in Jaipur: 1,51,350 for 24 kt, 1,38,738 for 22 kt, 1,13,513 for 18 kt

3. Gold rate today in Mumbai: 1,51,370 for 24 kt, 1,38,756 for 22 kt, 1,13,528 for 18 kt

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4. Gold rate today in Kolkata: 1,51,170 for 24 kt, 1,38,573 for 22 kt, 1,13,378 for 18 kt

5. Gold rate today in Chennai: 1,51,790 for 24 kt, 1,39,141 for 22 kt, 1,13,843 for 18 kt

6. Gold rate today in Bengaluru: 1,51,470 for 24 kt, 1,38,848 for 22 kt, 1,13,603 for 18 kt

7. Gold rate today in Hyderabad: 1,51,590 for 24 kt, 1,38,958 for 22 kt, 1,13,693 for 18 kt

8. Gold rate today in Nashik: 1,51,370 for 24 kt, 1,38,756 for 22 kt, 1,13,528 for 18 kt

9. Gold rate today in Rajkot: 1,51,420 for 24 kt, 1,38,802 for 22 kt, 1,13,565 for 18 kt

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10. Gold rate today in Pune: 1,51,370 for 24 kt, 1,38,756 for 22 kt, 1,13,528 for 18 kt.

Also Read | Silver drops 2% amid uncertainty in the Middle East ahead of US inflation data
Also Read | Stock market today: Gift Nifty dips, eight stocks to buy or sell on Thursday

Silver 999 rate today in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai

1. Silver rate in Delhi today: 2,367 for 10 gm, 23,666 for 100 gm, 2,36,660 for 1 kg

2. Silver rate today in Jaipur: 2,370 for 10 gm, 23,704 for 100 gm, 2,37,040 for 1 kg

3. Silver rate today in Mumbai: 2,371 for 10 gm, 23,707 for 100 gm, 2,37,070 for 1 kg

4. Silver rate today in Kolkata: 2,368 for 10 gm, 23,676 for 100 gm, 2,36,760 for 1 kg

5. Silver rate today in Chennai: 2,378 for 10 gm, 23,781 for 100 gm, 2,37,810 for 1 kg

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6. Silver rate today in Bengaluru: 2,373 for 10 gm, 23,731 for 100 gm, 2,37,310 for 1 kg

7. Silver rate today in Hyderabad: 2,375 for 10 gm, 23,750 for 100 gm, 2,37,500for 1 kg

8. Silver rate today in Nashik: 2,371 for 10 gm, 23,707 for 100 gm, 2,37,070 for 1 kg

9. Silver rate today in Rajkot: 2,373 for 10 gm, 23,728 for 100 gm, 2,37,280 for 1 kg

10. Silver rate today in Pune: 2,371 for 10 gm, 23,707 for 100 gm, 2,37,070 for 1 kg.

About the Author

Swastika Das Sharma

Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that driv...Read More

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