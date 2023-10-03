Gold, silver rate today at seven-month low as US dollar index climbs to eleven-month high
Gold rate today has support placed at $1,800 levels whereas it has strong support placed at $1,770 levels, say experts
Gold rate today slipped further and hit seven month low in both domestic and international markets. Gold future contract for December 2023 expiry on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened lower at ₹57,426 per 10 gm levels and went on to hit intraday low of ₹56,565 levels. Gold price today on MCX is currently quoting ₹56,734 per 10 gm levels, which is around 1.50 per cent lower from its Friday close price of ₹57,600 levels. In international market, gold price is quoring around $1,815 per ounce levels, logging 0.35 per cent intraday loss against its Monday close.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started